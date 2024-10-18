Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Marian Central’s Jordan Cheng

Name: Jordan Cheng

School: Marian Central

Sport: Golf

Why she was selected: Cheng, a freshman, will make her Class 1A state tournament debut this weekend after carding an 87 to take 11th at the Byron Sectional at Prairie View Golf Course on Oct. 7.

The 1A state tournament is at Red Tail Run in Decatur. The top 40 scores and ties of players not on one of the top eight teams will advance to the second round Saturday.

Cheng will be joined at Red Tail Run by teammate and senior Nina Notaro, a two-time state qualifier.

For her performance, Cheng was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Cheng answered questions from Northwest Herald sports editor Alex Kantecki about qualifying for her first state tournament, her favorite Halloween candy and more.

What did it mean to you to qualify for the state tournament?

Cheng: I was in shock since I didn’t think as a freshman I could even qualify. I got a lot of encouragement from Nina Notaro, who is senior on my team, and I was so happy she qualified as well.

What stood out about your sectional performance?

Cheng: My tee shots were on for each hole, which helped a lot. I was nervous since it was my first big tournament, but I really had no expectations and just wanted to have fun.

What is the best round you have ever shot?

Cheng: I shot an 80 at Crystal Woods Golf Course [in Woodstock].

Do you have any rituals or superstitions before you play?

Cheng: Before every round I say a short prayer.

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

Cheng: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups or Milky Way.

What is your favorite TV show or movie?

Cheng: “Gilmore Girls.”

What is your most prized possession?

Cheng: My mini-poodle, Bean.

What is one of your biggest pet peeves?

Cheng: When people litter or don’t pick up after their pets.

What would be your dream job?

Cheng: LPGA player, so I could travel around the world while playing golf.

Who is your hero?

Cheng: My parents, because they inspire me to work hard and play hard.

What is the hardest part about golf?

Cheng: Staying focused for a long period of time.