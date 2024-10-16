Letter: Democracy or autocracy

A Message to Family,

This year the presidential election is the most consequential election in my lifetime, and it most certainly is for you.

Never in the history of this country have we been faced with choosing between maintaining our democracy that we have had for 250 years or autocracy.

So, forget about who’s running but consider that you are voting for a way of life going forward.

It really is that simple!

Keep in mind that an autocrat never in the history of mankind has voluntarily left office. Your right to a free and fair election will be eliminated. You have to either overthrow their government or he dies in office to get them out!

The first step is to make sure you are registered to vote and then go VOTE! It’s that important.

R. Wright

Woodstock