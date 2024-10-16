Letter: Conservation District referendum does not mean higher taxes

Don’t get scaremongered into voting against the McHenry County Conservation District’s ballot measure.

Let’s start with a vital clarification: This is not about adding an additional tax. In 2026, general obligation bonds issued by the conservation district will be retired. If this proposition passes, it won’t take effect until 2026, and homeowners will see a 45% decrease in total property taxes paid to the conservation district on their 2026 tax bill.

That bears repeating: Passing this proposition means a 45% decrease in property taxes paid to the conservation district.

In 2025, a homeowner with a home valued at $300,000 will pay $209 in taxes to MCCD. In 2026, that would decrease to $115 if the referendum passes and $88 if it does not. The proposition represents a mere $27 a year for that homeowner. For less than the cost of a large pizza from Uncle Jerry’s, we can ensure water quality, natural areas and outdoor recreation spaces are safeguarded for future generations.

MCCD has been resourceful in securing funding that does not impact taxpayers (grants and sponsorships) and hasn’t asked voters to approve a ballot measure since 2007. The ballot language ensures this funding can only be used to safeguard our water quality, natural areas, wildlife habitats and outdoor recreation opportunities. There will also be an annual public audit and full disclosure of all spending.

Let’s not risk losing the incredible beauty that makes McHenry County such a special place because of a misconception.

Abby Callard

Oakwood Hills