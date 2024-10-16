CASA of McHenry County’s Little Black Dress event celebrates mission to protect children in foster care

Women pose for photos at CASA of McHenry County’s Little Black Dress celebration and fundraiser in Crystal Lake Oct. 10, 2024. (Jami Kunzer)

The impact of a 12th annual Little Black Dress fundraising event in Crystal Lake last week extended beyond the dollars raised.

Featuring interactive raffle experiences, a dinner and dancing, the event drew together nearly 400 women – all dressed in black – in a show of solidarity for CASA of McHenry County.

“Having nearly 400 women in a room creates an energy that’s hard to describe in words. Visually, it is stunning to see this level of beauty in one room,” said Becky Morris, executive director of CASA of McHenry County.

“It’s also a room that feels unusually safe, a place where we can kind of let go of the stress and the tightness that is permanently fixed in our shoulders as we navigate a world that we know is not always safe for us,” Morris said. “And among the talking and the laughing and later the dancing, I can’t help but feel something else: power.”

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, and its mission is to advocate for children in the county’s foster care system. Trained volunteers are appointed to each child who goes through the court system.

“Our advocates are there to be a constant, consistent adult in a child’s life while they’re in foster care,” said Jen Gibson, CASA’s events and communications manager. “Their caseworkers might change. Their foster parents might change. CASA is that one adult with them through the entire process. They’re going to be that voice in the courtroom and that support through all their needs.”

Just a few years ago, CASA of McHenry County was able to serve only a fraction of the children in foster care, but a change in state law now requires CASA to be appointed to every foster care case in the county. In the past year, 177 CASA advocates have served more than 350 children in McHenry County, Gibson said.

Along with the expanded role of CASA in the community, Gibson highlighted the growth of the Little Black Dress fundraiser. Attendance has jumped by more than 35%, she said.

“It’s just such a great cause,” said Georgette Santucci of Crystal Lake, who attended the event for the first time. “I love the atmosphere. I love the vibe.”

Hosted at the Holiday Inn in Crystal Lake, the annual event served as one of CASA of McHenry County’s two main fundraisers. CASA will host a Big City Bash in April, and organizers revealed a New Orleans theme for that event.

During the Each guest left with a special takeaway bag and a treat from a custom cookie display, and the interactive raffles featured eight local vendors offering high-end prizes.

Organizers anticipated the event to be the most successful yet, with more than $20,000 raised just in sponsorships to cover the cost and more, Gibson said.

By the end of the evening, the fundraising goal was well within reach, with hopes of surpassing last year’s total of $80,000, she said.

“When we come together, when powerful women pool our resources, our skills, our passion, there is no limit to the impact we can have on the lives of these kids,” Morris told the crowd. “We have the ability to transform not just lives but futures. We can create a culture of care and protection throughout our community that lifts up every child that needs us. And make no mistake, we will fight for them as fiercely as we would for our own.”