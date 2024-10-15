Letter: Vote yes for McHenry County Conservation District referendum

Please vote YES on McHenry County Conservation District’s ballot question. MCCD’s bond that we are paying for now expires in 2026, so funding will be needed to continue maintaining and protecting its beautiful conservation land.

The percentage of your property tax for MCCD will go down regardless of how you vote because the amount that MCCD is asking for is less than what you are paying now, which includes the bond that is expiring. Currently, if your home is assessed at $300,000, the portion of your property tax for MCCD is about $209 per year. If the “yes” votes prevail, the portion of your tax for MCCD will drop to $115 (a decrease of 45%). If the “no” votes prevail, the portion of your tax for MCCD will drop to $88 (a decrease of 58%). So, if the yes votes prevail, you will only pay $27 more per year than if the no votes had prevailed, but you will still be paying less than you were before the bond expired.

Vote YES to support MCCD’s conservation land, which helps to filter the water that goes into our wells and waterways, protects and provides habitat for wildlife, and provides recreational and educational opportunities for all of us. I know I’m not alone in thinking that my property taxes are too high, but I’m voting YES because supporting MCCD for only $27 more per year is a bargain, especially considering what we get in return for such a small investment.

Sue Rose

Wonder Lake