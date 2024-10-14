Letter: Why block the SAVE Act?

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE Act) was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, but is being blocked in the Senate.

You might ask, what is the primary purpose of this legislation?

It is to require proof of U.S. citizenship in order to be able to register to vote in federal elections.

Most Americans, both Democrats and Republicans, want to restore faith in the integrity of our elections. So why are the Democrats, and Chuck Schumer, blocking the passage of the SAVE Act in the Senate?

The answer is simple. The Biden-Harris administration opened the southern border to illegal aliens to offset the loss of voters who have walked away from the Democrat Party.

Judy Johnsen

McHenry