Fighting epidemic of loneliness with solutions, communication

Dr. Amanda Allard presented a 90-minute keynote speech titled Communication Mitigates Loneliness: How Social Support, Communal Coping and Empathy can Enhance Connection on Friday, Sept. 13 at McHenry County College. Hosted by McHenry County Mental Health Board and the Suicide Prevention Task Force, the full-day event was a reframing of our annual Suicide Prevention and Recovery Conference.

Detailing extensive research on communication tactics and loneliness, Dr. Allard emphasized that communication is more than talking and listening. Like author Brene Brown, who has deepened the understanding of vulnerability, Dr. Allard dove into the principles of supportive communication, communal coping, and empathy. These are practices she has studied and used during her academic career as well as in her personal life. She experienced loneliness as a 9-year-old child whose mother was wrongfully incarcerated. Through research, education, and mentorship, she has refined her ability to effectively communicate. It is her belief that teaching these skills to others may be the best method to heal the loneliness epidemic.

The Loneliness Epidemic has been identified by the World Health Organization (WHO) and U.S. Surgeon General as a pressing global health threat. U.S. Surgeon General Murthy reports loneliness as a profound sense of disconnection and alienation from others. He identifies loneliness as a pervasive and silent epidemic.

In recent years, reports have indicated that loneliness can have detrimental effects on physical and mental health. These studies showed that loneliness can lead to increased rates of anxiety, depression, and are related to other risks such as obesity and smoking. The Surgeon General has called for a societal response to address this epidemic, emphasizing the importance of building connections, fostering community engagement, and supporting mental health initiatives to work together to tackle loneliness.

At the Summit, Dr. Allard broke down how to go from loneliness to connected by enhancing our communication, communal coping and empathy skills. From developing these skills one can obtain their goal of reaching a state of resiliency and thriving through social connection.

When an individual is flourishing, she explained, they are living a balanced life, they feel good about life and are functioning well. Effective communication and interpersonal communication skills are key to being connected, engaged and valued. Allard explained that the art of communication is created by constructing messages that accurately and effectively convey our thoughts and feelings. She detailed the complexity of messaging between individuals and all the encoding and decoding that can occur between two people. Every communication encounter must include coding cultural, language, relational and social content, she noted.

The public is invited to view Dr. Allard’s complete presentation via a link on the Mental Health Board website MC708.org or at youtube.com/watch?v=jFKrBOOec-8.

Dr. Amanda Allard studied Communication at Concordia University in Austin, Texas before attending Michigan State University for her MA program. She studied social support, gossip, and the power of interpersonal communication in her doctorate program.

More than 280 people attended the Sept. 13 Summit, a combination of professionals seeking continuing education units and residents seeking to understand loneliness.

In addition to Dr. Allard’s keynote, dozens of regional mental health resources had exhibits to display their programs to attendees. Breakout sessions were well attended on topics of loneliness for youth, seniors, veterans, those experiencing grief, technology/social media isolation, loneliness in the workplace and youth empowerment. Local professionals offered solution, connections, signs and symptoms of negative impacts as well as reducing stigma of seeking help for loneliness and mental health concerns.

McHenry County Mental Health Board is grateful for the program by Dr. Allard and all the local and regional professionals who participated in delivering a profoundly impactful Community Connections Summit.

Participants at the Summit received a 24-page booklet “Loneliness” compiled by event committee member Gary Rukin, LPC which is available for free at MC708.org.

Our county offers and supports many of the mental health resources that can be found on our website: MC708.org or on the MCHELP app which can be downloaded for free to your smartphone. MCHELP also provides 24/7 access to mental health professionals via voice or text for everyday issues and concerns. If you or someone you know is in crisis, dial 9-8-8 for the national Suicide Prevention Crisis line.

Remember, you are not alone!

Leonetta Rizzi is the executive director of the McHenry County Mental Health Board.