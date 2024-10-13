Crystal Lake Central volleyball places 3rd at Huntley Invite: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls volleyball

Huntley Invite: At Huntley, Crystal Lake Central (20-7) finished third with a 4-1 record over two days. Central beat Yorkville Christian (25-10, 25-17) and Mundelein (25-20, 25-17) on Friday and went 2-1 Saturday. The Tigers beat Belvidere North (25-21, 25-17), lost to Hononegah (27-25, 25-19) and defeated Hersey (19-25, 25-22, 26-24) in the third-place match.

For the weekend, Mykaela Wallen recorded 33 kills, 82 digs and nine aces, Alexis Hadeler had 29 kills, 39 digs and six aces and Emily Mazza had 18 kills and 10 blocks. Izzy Lampier had 46 assists, Becca Kuehn had 45 assists and Siena Smiejek tallied 15 kills. Tessa Popp had 40 digs, Mia Ginter had 39 digs and Liv Doppke had 11 kills and five blocks.

Boys soccer

Huntley 1, Barrington 1: At Huntley, Aktai Mametjanov scored in the 41st minute for the Red Raiders, but the Broncos tied things up in the 61st.

Devin Concha made two saves for Huntley (10-6-4) and Jeremiah Reynolds had one.

Rolling Meadows 3, Crystal Lake South 2: At Crystal Lake, Ali Ahmed scored both goals for the Gators (10-8-1) in the nonconference loss. Patryk Pocica made four saves for South and Tony Landa had three. Hayden Stone had an assist.

Girls cross country

Black Sail Invitational: At Belvidere, Richmond-Burton’s Alexia Spatz placed third in 18:08.47 as the Rockets took fourth as a team.

Woodsock North’s Maddie Mock was 19th. R-B’s Emerson Wold was 22nd and Savannah Wells was 23rd.

Boys cross country

Black Sail Invitational: At Belvidere, Woodstock North’s John Hugger was 24th and R-B’s Tristen Miller was 25th.