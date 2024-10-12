Letter: Concerned about noncitizens voting

As a voter in Huntley, I would like to shed light on serious concerns about noncitizens voting in our upcoming federal election. This includes both legal noncitizen aliens, as well as those in our country unlawfully.

Only American citizens should vote in American elections. Non-citizens should not have the ability to decide who our elected officials are. Other countries do not allow noncitizens to vote in their elections and we should not either. This is not “suppression,” or “lack of inclusion” – it is the law, and common sense.

Federal law, including the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, demands only U.S. citizens vote in U.S. elections. But these laws have more loopholes than they have enforcement provisions, including no requirements to provide documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote.

It is illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections. It is also illegal to rob a bank or steal a car, but it happens every day. There are no meaningful enforcement or penalties in place that will prevent noncitizens from voting.

Our state provides state ID and driver’s licenses to noncitizens, REAL ID does not prove citizenship, and you do not have to be a citizen to get a Social Security number. These documents are all that one needs to cast register to vote.

Local election officials, state legislators and Congress must take action to ensure that only U.S. citizens are voting.

With a wide-open border, this is a very real nonpartisan problem.

Kathleen M. Anderson

Huntley