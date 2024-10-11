Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Woodstock North co-op’s Brady Yergens

Name: Brady Yergens

School: Woodstock

Sport: Golf

Why he was selected: Woodstock North co-op senior Brady Yergens captured the Class 3A Harlem Regional individual championship at Atwood Homestead in Rockford on Oct. 2 with a 2-over-par 74, two shots better than runner-up Eros Rabor of Grant.

Yergens’ 74 helped the Thunder take third for the final spot at the Jacobs Sectional.

For his performance, Yergens was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with Northwest Herald sports editor Alex Kantecki:

Brady Yergens, Woodstock (Photo provided by Woodstock High School)

What did it mean to you to win a regional title?

Yergens: It meant a lot. I played really well that day, but I did not expect to win the tournament as an individual. It was an amazing feeling. It felt like wherever I hit the ball, I was able to get on the green. It seemed like I was making putts from every distance. Out of the five birdies I had, all of them were outside 15 feet. One memorable shot I had was on Hole 16. It was 208 yards to the pin with the wind blowing pretty hard into us. I chose to hit my 4 wood. I naturally have a slice with that club, so I aimed left. The ball sliced perfectly. It was tracking the pin the entire way and landed about 20 feet from the pin, which I made for birdie. It was one of the best shots I’ve ever hit.

What is your best 18-hole round (and where did you shoot it)?

Yergens: My best round is a 1-under-par 71 at Lake Arrowhead in Wisconsin.

What’s your favorite course to play and why?

Yergens: Blackstone Golf Club [in Marengo] because it is very pretty and it has a bunch of unique holes that are fun to play.

What’s one course you’d like to play but haven’t?

Yergens: Old Macdonald at Bandon Dunes in Oregon.

What is the best part about high school golf?

Yergens: Being able to play with all of your friends in tournaments, whether they are on your team or an opposing team. It’s so much fun to compete alongside them.

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

Yergens: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

What are some of your favorite hobbies?

Yergens: I don’t really have any other hobbies outside of golf. I’ve always spent most of my time golfing and trying to get better.

What advice would you give to someone playing golf for the first time?

Yergens: Just go out and have fun!

Do you have any superstitions before you play?

Yergens: Yes, one of my old teammates taught me this. I always re-tie my shoes right before I tee off. I believe it’s good luck.

What are your plans for after senior year?

Yergens: I am planning on playing golf in college. I want to compete at the collegiate level.