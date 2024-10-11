Letter: Biden, Harris have made world less safe

The Biden-Harris administration’s weak foreign policy has made the whole world less safe. In August 2021, they oversaw the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. A few months later in February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. On Oct. 7, 2023, Iran’s terrorist proxy, Hamas, launched an attack against Israel. Iran’s other terrorist proxy, Hezbollah, as well as Iran itself, have recently launched missile attacks against Israel. China is increasing its level of threats against Taiwan.

The Republican Party platform includes a number of common sense actions that need to be undertaken to rebuild our country’s military. This includes getting rid of the woke Leftist ideology that infiltrated our armed services and has hampered the recruiting and the retention of our military personnel. We need to replenish our military’s stockpiles. That includes replenishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which was drawn down during 2022 and 2023 to mitigate the increase in gasoline prices caused by the current administration’s energy policies.

We need to rebuild our relationships with our allies, which have been damaged by the current administration. And we need to secure our own borders and crack down hard on the cartels that traffic drugs and people into our country. The world has become less safe under the current administration. The best way to reestablish peace through strength is to bring in new leadership.

John Macrito

McHenry