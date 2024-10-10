Jacobs’ Olivia Fillipp throws 3 touchdowns in regional win: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Flag football

Jacobs 20, Grant 0: At Rockford East Regional, Olivia Fillipp threw three touchdowns to lead the Golden Eagles to the regional championship game. Brianna VerBerg caught two touchdowns for Jacobs (13-2) while Jasmine Lenth caught the other.

The Golden Eagles will play Freeport for the regional title Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Guilford.

Girls volleyball

Woodstock North 2, Harvard 0: At Woodstock, the Thunder got back into the win column with a 25-22, 25-14 Kiskwaukee River Conference win. Devynn Schulze led North (13-8, 9-2) with 11 kills, two digs and one ace and block apiece, Jayden Johnson earned five kills, one dig and one block while Gwen Flores finished with two aces and four digs.

Maddie McDonough had six digs, four kills and two aces for the Hornets (3-19, 0-11), Mindy Krasinski finished with six digs and one kill while Summer Jones had two blocks and one kill.

Johnsburg 2, Marengo 0: At Marengo, the Skyhawks won their third straight match 25-19, 25-17. Adelaide Bruns had 10 assists, five kills and four aces for Johnsburg (9-15, 6-5), Casie Majercik added six kills and Kimmy Whitlock had four kills.

Leila Becovic had five digs, four kills and two aces for Marengo (12-18, 3-7), Addison Johnson added four kills, Ellie White earned five digs and Emma Castro finished with 12 assists.

Woodstock 2, Plano 0: At Plano, the Blue Streaks (10-16, 4-6) earned a 25-19, 25-18 win on the road.

Boys soccer

Belvidere North 4, Woodstock 2: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks couldn’t pick up a nonconference win.