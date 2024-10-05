Letter: Not our golden years

I work as a security guard at one of Amazon’s warehouses. Doing rounds, I noticed 99% of the product is made in China. Why? Bring back jobs here in America. Sure it’s nice to have a choice but from a country that is better off than USA.

Why do us seniors have to sign petitions to be sent into state representatives to remind them we are still alive? Why are we living longer? For what? It is not our golden years. Nowadays, us citizens are being punished for this recession we are now in. We didn’t cause it, especially us seniors, but let’s see how much more we can take away from seniors. Where is low-income housing for seniors? That is right. We don’t because Illinois is broke. Again did we cause this?

Did anyone in the world say or have a bad word about Queen Elizabeth? No. Look at our presidents. Did any serve in the military? Queen Elizabeth was a mechanic for the British military. Yep, I am proud of my mum being an original GI bride. She also served in the military.

Suzanne McDonald

Woodstock