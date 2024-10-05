October 05, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearseNewspaperNewsletterObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar
Northwest Herald

Huntley volleyball goes 1-1 on Day 1 of Asics Challenge: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

By Shaw Local News Network

Mother McAuley Asics Challenge: At Chicago, Huntley (12-4) beat Marquette (Mo.) 25-19, 25-21 and lost to Assumption (Ky.) 25-21, 25-20 on the first day of the tournament.

Against Marquette, Georgia Watson had 10 kills and 13 digs, Emily Ernst had 11 assists and three digs, and Abby Whitehouse had 11 assists. Izzy Whitehouse added three aces, Alex Goritz tallied 11 digs and Sienna Robertson had five digs.

Against Assumption, Watson again had 10 kills, along with seven digs, and Ernst posted 12 assists and six digs. Summer Massow had four kills and Goritz had six digs.

PremiumBurlington Central PrepsCary-Grove PrepsCrystal Lake Central PrepsCrystal Lake South PrepsDundee-Crown PrepsHampshire PrepsHuntley PrepsJacobs PrepsMcHenry PrepsPrairie Ridge PrepsHarvard PrepsJohnsburg PrepsMarengo PrepsRichmond-Burton PrepsWoodstock PrepsWoodstock North PrepsAlden-Hebron PrepsMarian Central Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois