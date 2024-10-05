Huntley volleyball goes 1-1 on Day 1 of Asics Challenge: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Mother McAuley Asics Challenge: At Chicago, Huntley (12-4) beat Marquette (Mo.) 25-19, 25-21 and lost to Assumption (Ky.) 25-21, 25-20 on the first day of the tournament.

Against Marquette, Georgia Watson had 10 kills and 13 digs, Emily Ernst had 11 assists and three digs, and Abby Whitehouse had 11 assists. Izzy Whitehouse added three aces, Alex Goritz tallied 11 digs and Sienna Robertson had five digs.

Against Assumption, Watson again had 10 kills, along with seven digs, and Ernst posted 12 assists and six digs. Summer Massow had four kills and Goritz had six digs.