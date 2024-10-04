Crystal Lake Central keeps pace in FVC with McHenry win: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys soccer

Crystal Lake Central 2, McHenry 1: At McHenry, Ulisses Mateos and Ryan Spencer each scored a goal to lead the Tigers (12-3, 5-1) past the Warriors. The win kept Central near the top of the Fox Valley Conference race.

Huntley 2, Crystal Lake South 1: At Huntley, Mason Leslie scored the go-ahead goal to lead the Red Raiders past the Gators in their FVC win. Aktai Mametjanov scored Huntley’s first goal in the second half while Jeremiah Reynolds made six saves in net for Huntley (8-6-2, 4-2).

Chicago Christian 1, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (4-6-1) couldn’t hang on to win their Chicagoland Christian Conference match.

Hampshire 3, Cary-Grove 2 (OT): At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs (7-8-1, 2-4) scored in overtime to pull out a FVC win. Evan Frangiamore and Cole Waddell each scored for the Trojans (1-9, 0-6).

Girls volleyball

Burlington Central 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At Burlington, the Rockets broke a two-match losing streak to beat the Gators 25-18, 25-17. Leah Freesemann had eight kills and three aces for Central (17-6, 8-4), Haidyn Schatz earned four kills and two aces while Peyton Strout finished with four kills and two blocks.

Bobbi Wire led the Gators (8-10, 4-8) with 11 kills, Morgan Johnson had four kills and Joanna Kruzolek added four kills.

Cary-Grove 2, McHenry 0: At McHenry, the Trojans controlled their match to win their first FVC match 25-16, 25-14. Destiny Parsons led the way with eight kills for the Warriors (12-11, 5-7), Kylie Chojnowski had four kills and two blocks while Riley Ten Bruin added 20 assists.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers earned their second straight win with a 25-12, 25-19 FVC win. Emily Mazza led the Tigers (15-5, 8-4) with four kills, four digs and four blocks, Alexis Hadeler earned five kills, two aces and nine digs while Becca Kuehn and Izzy Lampier combined for 14 assists.

Huntley 2, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, the Red Raiders got back on the winning side with a 25-10, 25-16, FVC victory. Georgia Watson had a eights kills, four digs, two blocks and one assist for the Red Raiders (12-3, 10-2), Alex Goritz added eights digs and one assist while Emily Ernst added seven assists and three digs.

Jordan Miller led the Golden Eagles (5-12, 2-10) with seven digs and one assists, Mia Koltuniuk had two digs, Gianna Coletti earned 15 assists, one ace and one dig while Emmerson Freewalt finished with seven kills.

Genoa-Kingston 2, Marengo 0: At Marengo, the Indians dropped their nonconference match 25-20, 25-20. Macy Noe had three kills and two blocks for Marengo (12-16) while Emma Castro added 10 assists and Abigail Paiz had eight digs.

Wheaton Academy 2, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (13-10) dropped their CCC match. Alex Rewiako had 11 assists, two kills and seven digs, Jilly Winkelman had nine digs and one assist, Mary Kate Hernon added seven kills and one assist while Nola Midday finished with four kills.

Girls tennis

Cary-Grove 7, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Trojans swept the Chargers to earn another commanding FVC win. Trojans’ No. 1 singles players Eva Becirovic won 7-5, 7-5; No. 2 singles Malania Kurth took her match 6-2, 6-1; while No. 3 singles player Elle Stawarz won 6-0, 6-0.

The Trojans’ No. 1 double duo Aubrey Lonergan/Ellie Mjaanes won 7-5, 6-2; No. 2 doubles pair Megan Ptaszek/Michaela Fink took their match 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 double duo Ava Bogner/Dana Werner won 6-1, 6-2; No. 4 doubles duo Taylor Hamann/Darby Hennessey took their match 6-0, 6-1.

Girls swimming

Crystal Lake South co-op 100, McHenry 45: At McHenry, Abigail Uhl won three individual events to help South win. Uhl won the 100-yard butterfly at 1 minute, 1.32 seconds, the 100 backstroke at 59.33 and the 100 fly at 59.33.

Isabella Fontana captured the 200 individual medley (2:16.01) and the 100 freestyle (1:01.32), Kendall Kramer took the 200 free (2:17.11) and Leah Chan won the breaststroke (1:16.36).

South’s 200 medley relay team of Uhl, Chan, Isabella Relacion and Fontana (1:57.47), the 200 free relay of Kramer, Relacion, Fontana and Uhl (1:45.42) and the 400 free relay team of Kramer, Eloise Brereton, Lila Gorgosz and Chan (4:13.38) each won.

The Warriors’ Emma Blanken won the 50 free (26.34).

Flag football

Elgin 14, Dundee-Crown 12 (4OT): At Elgin, the Chargers (2-10, 1-3) dropped their game on the road.