Woman of Distinction: Dianna Torman brings leadership skills to many arenas, from banking to education

Award recipient Dianna Torman speaks during the Northwest Herald's Women of Distinction award luncheon Wednesday June 5, 2024, at Boulder Ridge Country Club, in Lake in the Hills. The luncheon recognized 11 women in the community as Women of Distinction. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

It was a college professor who nudged Dianna Torman into the banking industry, encouraging her study bank regulations. When she graduated, she applied and was hired by a community bank to work in its lending department, the start of her long and successful career in the field of community banking.

She’s been just as adept at handling figures and regulations as she is working with people, from the bank employees to the clients who still enjoy stopping in to cash a check, withdraw some money for a grandchild’s birthday card or ask a question about a possible loan.

“Community banking is definitely my passion,” Torman said. “It’s something I feel very strongly about.”

Torman is the among 11 honorees of the 2024 Women of Distinction Awards, bestowed by the Northwest Herald. The distinction highlights women in McHenry County, nominated by their peers, friends and loved ones, who provide leadership in their fields of expertise, serve as role models and mentors, advocate positive social change or give back to their community through time, talent and resources.

The 11 award recipients of the Northwest Herald's 2024 Women of Distinction honorees are pictured at the awards luncheon on June 5, 2024, at Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills. In the front row, from left, are: Dianna Torman, Leonetta Rizzi, Marcy Piekos, Ellen Hanson and Sarah Hagen. In the back row, left left, are: Dee Darling, Carolyn Campbell, Kimberly O. Hankins, Terri Greeno, Trudy Wakeman and Dawn Bremer. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Torman spent 19 years with Prairie Community Bank, including 14 years as president and chief executive officer with the bank. For Torman, the focus of community banking is relationship building, with the clients and with the greater community.

She decided to retire officially in 2021 but soon found a new window of opportunity in retirement. She remains involved in community banking, currently serving as the bank director for the OSB Community Bank Board of Directors, continuing to lend her vast knowledge of the banking industry to support a local institution.

Torman acknowledges that during her career the banking industry was a very male-dominated field but said she never felt that she had received different treatment as a woman in a top leadership role.

“The number of women is growing, but it is still definitely a male-dominated industry,” Torman said. “But I did not find it to be a hardship.”

She credits her parents, who always encouraged her to pursue her interests.

“In my mind, I never felt like what I was choosing to do [it] mattered if you were male or female. I was choosing to do what I wanted to do,” Torman said.

She was a child when her family moved to Union. She and her husband settled in Marengo to raise their family and soon found themselves immersed in the local community. Through the years, Torman served in various roles, whether it was as a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church Endowment Board or a board member for the Marengo Union Girls Softball Association.

In 2004, she ran and was elected as a trustee for the Marengo Union Public Library. Following her tenure on the library board, she made the decision to run for election in the Marengo District 154 Board of Education and won her first term in 2007. She served on the school board through 2019.

“I grew up in the community and it was something I was interested in,” Torman said. “It was very challenging. When you run for school board, you have to take the first term just to learn and get acclimated. To be a good board member, commit to a second term.”

In addition to her work with the local school district, she is an avid supporter of McHenry County College. She served on the Friends of McHenry County College Foundation Board, including a term as president. She is a founding member of the Education to Empowerment for McHenry County College, a scholarship and mentor program for women.

“It was a really good group of women and we were able to get the program to where it is today,” Torman said.

She is a graduate of the Leadership Greater McHenry County, which fosters and develops local leaders, and said her role as a student in the program was truly eye-opening, creating an even greater awareness of community. She continues to serve LGMC today as a member of its finance committee.

“It really broadened my definition of community. You meet great people and you learn additional leadership skills,” Torman said. “I firmly believe in the program, and I think any leader, whether new or old, would benefit from the program.”