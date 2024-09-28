Guilty plea in fentanyl death of Wonder Lake man results in 8 years in prison

A Chicago man pleaded guilty Friday to delivering the fentanyl that led to the fatal overdose of a Wonder Lake man and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Antoine Sullivan, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony. In exchange for the guilty plea, five additional counts of drug-induced homicide were dismissed, records in McHenry County court show. It was noted in the sentencing order that Sullivan committed the offense as a result of the use of or abuse or addiction to drugs or alcohol, his attorney Brian Stevens said. The notation serves as a recommendation to the Illinois Department of Corrections that he receive treatment while incarcerated.

Sullivan is accused of delivering fentanyl to Jeffrey Nanstiel on Feb. 16, 2022. Nanstiel ingested the fentanyl and died, according to the indictment. He was 33.

Assistant State Attorney Matthew Brodersen told Judge Tiffany Davis that the victim’s family was aware of the plea and sentence and chose not to be present or provide victim impact statements.

A forensic pathologist ruled that Nanstiel died from “the adverse effects of heroin and fentanyl,” according to a motion filed by prosecutors after Sullivan’s arrest in April 2022.

Sullivan was arrested after an investigation that involved detectives “surreptitiously” communicating by cellphone with Sullivan to arrange to buy $500 of heroin, according to the motion.

Sullivan arrived at the arranged meeting place allegedly with “multiple bags of heroin” in his possession and the cellphones used to set up the drug deal with the police, according to the motion. The motion also said that Sullivan was suspected of being “part of ongoing drug trafficking.”

Stephens said Sullivan is accepting responsibility for his actions and is “remorseful.”

“It is a sad situation because Antoine does understand the importance of family, and he had worked tirelessly while out on pretrial release to provide for his children as well as teach them to be good members of the community,” Stephans said. “Antoine was very remorseful and at all times expressed his sympathy for the Nanstiel family.”

Sullivan must serve 75% of the sentence. He is receiving credit for 146 days spent in the county jail. Afterward, he will serve one year of mandatory release.