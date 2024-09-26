McHenry handyman allegedly stole $9,000 from elderly couple he was working for

A prosecutor said Wednesday that a McHenry man was in a position of “trust and authority” when he allegedly stole $9,000 from an elderly couple for whom he was working as a handyman.

Jeremy Krucek, 38, is charged with financial exploitation of an elderly couple older than 80, a Class 1 felony, and theft or unauthorized control of $500 to $10,000, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

If convicted on the Class 1 felony, Krucek could receive a four- to 15-year prison sentence.

He made his initial court appearance Wednesday, when Judge Christopher Harmon granted Krucek’s release with conditions, including that he have no contact with the couple and that he stay away from their home.

Assistant State’s Attorney Anthony Marin said Krucek was working as a handyman for the couple March 9 through May 5 when he made “numerous” transactions from the couple’s bank account into his Cash App. The couple noticed unauthorized withdrawals from their account and called police, Marin said.

When questioned, Marin said, Krucek said it was a mistake and that he wrote an apology note saying he had no excuse. Marin said Krucek lives in an RV and was planning to leave the state, making him a flight risk.

“This was a crime of deceit to an elderly couple, one who has memory issues,” Marin said.

The prosecutor also listed Krucek’s criminal history, which Marin said includes convictions for theft and several failures to appear in court and bench warrants issued for his arrest.

“He doesn’t respect the judicial process,” Marin said.

Assistant Public Defender Gene Wilson said Krucek has cooperated and did not resist arrest in this case, noting that he went to his home to meet police. Wilson also said that when Krucek missed court appearances in 2020, that was because of COVID-19, and that the warrants against Krucek had been quashed.

There are conditions that could keep Krucek from fleeing, including electronic and GPS monitoring, the public defender argued. Krucek lives in McHenry with his parents, and his girlfriend could drive him to and from court appearances, Wilson said.

Harmon said he believes there are conditions to ensure Krucek will appear for court hearings. In addition to having no contact with the couple, Harmon ordered that the defendant be fitted with GPS and electronic monitoring. He also is not to leave the state, Harmon said.

Krucek is due in court again Oct. 23.