Letter: In tears over aborted babies

Today I am in tears thinking about all of the aborted babies. I understand the thinking of the mother if the child will spend its life in pain or if there truly is a life/death situation for the mother. I just don’t understand how someone can kill their own flesh and blood because they are an inconvenience. What becomes of these aborted babies? Are their remains treated with respect or are they tossed in a garbage bag and disposed of like garbage?

How long will it be when the old, sick, and infirm people are considered an inconvenience? Will we be disposed of just as easily?

LeeAnn Lord

Spring Grove