Nick Kyes scores 5 times as Richmond-Burton boys soccer tops Marengo: Monday’s Northwest Herald Sports roundup

Boys soccer

Richmond-Burton 7, Marengo 0: At Marengo, Nick Kyes continued his incredible scoring run with five goals to lead the Rockets to a Kishwaukee River Conference victory over the Indians. Joe Kyes and Jack Meyer added solo goals as R-B improved to 12-2 overall and 4-2 in the KRC.

Woodstock 3, Johnsburg 1: At Johnsburg, the Blue Streaks outlasted the Skyhawks in a KRC contest to improve to 9-5 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

Harvard 5, Plano 0: At Plano, a pair of goals in the first half was all the Hornets needed as they stayed perfect in the KRC. Harvard improved to 10-4 overall and 6-0 in the KRC.

Woodstock North 9, Sandwich 0: At Woodstock, the Thunder won for the second time its past three matches with a rout of the Indians.

Girls volleyball

Woodstock North 2, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, Devynn Schulze had 12 kills and nine digs to lead the Thunder to a 25-14, 25-19 win over the Blue Streaks in a crosstown KRC matchup. Gabby Schefke had 18 assists four digs, and three aces for North (9-4, 5-1).

Richmond-Burton 2, Plano 0: At Richmond, Dani Hopp had five kills, seven digs and four service aces to keep the Rockets (15-0, 7-0 KRC) unbeaten with a 25-8, 25-16 sweep of Plano in a nonconference match. Lanee Cooley chipped in with 11 digs and Alex Hopp had 21 assists for R-B.

Johnsburg 2, Harvard 0: At Harvard, Adelaide Bruns had six kills, three aces and 10 assists to lead the Skyhawks to a 25-6, 25-9 romp over the Hornets in a KRC match. Carlie Majercik added eight assists and Abri Bruns chipped in with 10 digs as Johnsburg improved to 6-8 overall and 3-4 in the KRC.

Marian Central Catholic 2, McHenry 0: At McHenry, the Hurricanes took down the Warriors 25-21, 25-22 in a nonconference match. Kylie Chojnowski had seven kills and Ella Jenkins added 10 digs for McHenry.

Sandwich 2, Marengo 0: At Marengo, Emma Castro recorded eight assists as Marengo dropped the KRC contest 25-18, 25-18. Abigail Paiz had six digs and Dayna Carr added four kills and three blocks for Marengo (8-12, 3-4).

Crystal Lake Central 2, Stevenson 1: At Lincolnshire, Alexis Hadeler had nine kills, 12 digs and a pair of blocks as Central outlasted the Patriots 25-13, 19-25, 25-19 in a nonconference match. Tessa Popp added 14 digs. Mykaela Wallen and Mia Ginter added 12 digs each for CLC (13-3).

Boys golf

Johnsburg 161, North Boone 200: At Bull Valley, Riley Johnson shot a 37 to earn medalist honors as the Skyhawks took the nonconference match. Nathan Frost shot 40 and Jacob Smith and Ashton Stern shot 42 each.

Girls golf

Jacobs 187, Dundee-Crown 219: At Dundee, Natalie Zimmerman shot a 44 to earn the medalist for the Golden Eagles in their Fox Valley Conference matchup. Bianca Ramirez added a 45 for Jacobs. Sophie Morawski carded a 47 to lead the Chargers.

Crystal Lake Central 173, Hampshire 186: At West Dundee, the 1-2 punch of Delaney Medlyn and Madeline Trannel shot a 36 and 37, respectively, to lead the Tigers in the FVC. Maddie Franz carded a 44 to lead the way for Hampshire.

Prairie Ridge 188, McHenry 190: At Crystal Lake, Jenna Albanese carded a 42 as the Wolves edged the Warriors in an FVC dual. Grace Mertel shot a 44 and Carly Koeppen a 47 for Prairie Ridge. Jennifer Henry led McHenry with a 44.

Huntley 183, Burlington Central 218: At Huntley, Maddie Sloan carded a 41 to lead the Red Raiders to the FVC win over the Rockets. Keegan Smith and Annie Garrard shot 47s for Huntley. Ava Menke and Sydney Cavallari shot 54 each to lead Central.

Girls tennis

Woodstock North 5, Woodstock 2: At Woodstock, Maren Filetti and Jasmine Garcia won at No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively, to help lead the Thunder to the crosstown win over the Blue Streaks.

Vanessa Smith and Teya Nieman, Katelyn Baker and Natalie Sarabia and Maya Villalva and Arabella Richer each won at doubles for North.

Amina Idris won at No. 1 singles for Woodstock.