Marengo man pleads guilty to possessing cocaine in connection with woman’s fatal overdose

A man initially charged with homicide in the fatal overdose of a woman in his Marengo home has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Gregg Lockhart, 63, pleaded guilty last week to unlawful possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class 2 felony, according to an amended filing in McHenry County court.

When arrested last year, he was charged with drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony that could have sent him to prison for up to 30 years if he’d been convicted of the offense. He was accused at the time of delivering a fatal dose of cocaine and fentanyl to Lisa Vosters, 38. Vosters was found dead in his home March 13, 2023.

In addition to probation, Lockhart was sentenced to 180 days in county jail, required to be served at 50%. However, with credit for serving 141 days in jail after his arrest, that time requirement was considered satisfied. He must submit to weekly “random” drug screens for the first 90 days, all of which must be negative for illegal substances, according to the judgment order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis. He is allowed to travel to Wisconsin for medical treatments and to Missouri for the last week in September, according to the order.

In an unsuccessful motion to dismiss all charges against Lockhart filed in April, Assistant Public Defender Matthew Feda said Lockhart is immune from prosecution and should not have faced charges because he acted “in good faith, [he] sought emergency medical assistance for someone experiencing an overdose.”

Feda said Lockhart last saw Vosters, who was staying at his home temporarily, about midnight. When he woke up around 7 a.m. he found her “unconscious.”

However, in response, Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Page said Lockhart is not entitled to immunity from prosecution under the law. He “was not in good faith seeking to obtain emergency medical assistance for someone experiencing an overdose.” Noting his comments to 911, Page said Lockhart knew Vosters had already died.

Lockhart told the 911 dispatcher, “There is a dead girl on my couch,” and “She is cold to the touch,” according to the prosecutor’s response.

“The defendant was not seeking emergency medical assistance,” Page said. “He was reporting a deceased person on his couch.”

In an online obituary, Vosters was described as an animal lover who enjoyed spending time with her three cats, Leela, Baboon and Tigra.

“In her younger years, she had dreams of taking care of animals and becoming a vet. She was smart, witty and a beautiful spirit. She will be dearly missed by all,” according to the obituary.