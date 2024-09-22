Letter: What government services are most morally necessary?

Dwell on these thoughts: First, there is only one source of income for government, and that is tax paid by private, profit-making industry and its employees. All other “taxes” paid are only recycled tax dollars from the private origin. No government employee pays taxes – they only recycle original revenues. Think about that when it comes to raising teacher and police payrolls, etc.

We have such sensitivity when it comes to our dedicated public servants and our ability to afford excesses that we lose sight of the fact that we cannot afford them. The hard road ahead is the fact that we taxpayers now have to decide what services are the most morally necessary to our community and support those taxes.

Anything exceeding those dynamics should be addressed by volunteerism and charity. God Bless America.

Ron Hameetman

Fox River Grove