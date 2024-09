Crystal Lake Central 2, Woodstock North 0: At Crystal Lake, Emily Mazza had five kills for the Tigers (12-3) in their 25-18, 25-13 nonconference win over the Thunder (8-4). Tessa Popp, Mykaela Wallen and Alexis Hadeler had six digs apiece, and Izzy Lampier and Becca Kuehn combined for 18 assists.

Devynn Schulze had six kills, nine digs and an ace for North. Gabby Schefke had 14 assists and Jenna Johnson had five kills.