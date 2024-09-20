Hampshire, Burlington Central boys golf go low in FVC wins: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys golf

Hampshire 147, Huntley 164: At Pinecrest in Huntley, Seth Gillie and Nolan Adamczyk both carded 34s for the Whips in the FVC dual win. Justin Brown had a 39 and Jason Horton and Jack Reynolds had 40s.

Jack Policheri had a 39 to lead Huntley, followed by Taig Bhathal (41), Austin Matich (42) and Carson Elder (42).

Burlington Central 147, Jacobs 156: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Tyler Samaan fired a 33 for the Rockets in a Fox Valley Conference dual win over the Golden Eagles. Cam Sarallo (36), Ben Chesney (38) and Matthew Ziek (40) also scored for Central.

Logan Henning had a 37 to leas Jacobs, followed by Chase Garden (38), Barrett Rennell (39) and Braden Behrens (42).

Girls golf

Jacobs 185, McHenry 192: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Bianca Ramirez earned medalist honors for the Golden Eagles with a 42. Katie Maurus had a 44, Nicole Heims had a 48 and Natalie Zimmerman had a 51.

McHenry’s Jennifer Henry and Kilynn Axelson both had a 45. Abby Powers had a 49 and Abby Shoemaker had a 53.

Marian Central 196, Woodstock North co-op 241: At Woodstock Country Club, Jordan Cheng and Zoe Karlen both had 47s to lead the Hurricanes to a nonconference dual win. Nina Notaro had a 48 and Dakota Norwick added a 54.

Mary Spinelli had a 54 to lead Woodstock North co-op.

Volleyball

Huntley 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders defeated the Chargers 25-13, 25-16 in their FVC match.

Diellza Sejdini had five kills and two blocks for Huntley (8-1, 7-1), Emily Ernst had 13 assists and three aces and Sienna Robertson had six kills. Izzy Whitehouse added eight digs and two aces.

Crystal Lake South 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Bobbi Wire had 11 kills and four digs as the Gators (7-7, 3-5) beat the Trojans 25-17, 25-15 in their FVC match. Morgan Johnson had nine kills, Laken LePage had seven digs and Olivia Apt had 28 assists and two kills.

Burlington Central 2, Hampshire 1: At Hampshire, Leah Freesemann had nine kills and 13 digs as the Rockets beat the Whip-Purs 25-18, 21-25, 25-22 in an FVC match.

Emily Maramba had 10 kills, Peyton Strout had four aces and two blocks and Haidyn Schatz had seven kills and five digs. Brianna Gritzman had 22 digs and Sarah Jack added 11 assists for Central (7-2, 6-2).

Prairie Ridge 2, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the host Wolves (7-5, 6-2) defeated the Tigers 27-25, 25-16 in their FVC match. Maizy Agnello had 11 kills for Prairie Ridge, Grace Jansen had eight assists and four digs, and Tegan Vrbancic had seven aces and six digs.

Emily Mazza had four kills and two blocks for Central (11-3, 6-2).

McHenry 2, Jacobs 1: At Algonquin, Sophie Zieba had eight kills to lead the Warriors (9-4, 4-4) past the Golden Eagles 25-23, 11-25, 25-19 in their FVC match.

Ella Jenkins had 11 digs for McHenry, Kylie Chojnowski had seven kills and Kailys Bonni and Teage Wings had five kills apiece.

Jordan Miller had 12 digs, Gianna Coletti had 22 assists and Maddie Mitchell had eight kills. Emmerson Freewalt and Rylee Van Stone had seven kills apiece.

Girls tennis

Woodstock North 4, Johnsburg 3: At Johnsburg, Vanessa Smith and Teya Nieman won at No. 1 doubles for the Thunder in their Kishwaukee River Conference win.

Katelyn Baker and Natalie Sarabia (No. 2) and Aubree Hansen and Angie Cruz (No. 4) also won at doubles for North. Maren Filetti won at No. 2 singles.

Emmy Lewis (No. 1) and Charlie Eastland (No. 3) won in their singles matches for Johnsburg. Kalissa Sherman and Devynn Michel won at No. 3 doubles.

Cary-Grove 6, Prairie Ridge 1: At Cary, the Trojans swept all four doubles matches in their FVC win.

Aubrey Lonergan and Katie Groos (No. 1), Ellie Mjaanes and Megan Ptaszek (No. 2), Michaela Fink and Ava Bogner (No. 3) and Taylor Hamann and Kamryn Blumer (No. 4) won at doubles for C-G. Malaina Kurth (No. 2) and Elle Stawarz (No. 3) won at singles.

Anna Mertel won at No. 1 singles for Prairie Ridge.

Huntley 7, Hampshire 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders swept all seven matches to beat the Whip-Purs in their FVC dual. Ella Doughty (No. 1), Gia Patel (No. 2) and Trinity Nguyen (No. 3) won at singles.

Winning at doubles were Kate Burkey and Carlie Weishaar (No. 1), Ari Patel and Julie Klockner (No. 2), Shea Nagle and Vinuthna Depala (No. 3) and Sara Willis and Haley Rahman (No. 4).

Crystal Lake Central 4, Crystal Lake South 3: At Crystal Lake, the visiting Tigers beat the Gators in their FVC dual. Central won all four doubles matches, including Lexi Mailey and Maggie O’Connell (No. 1), Maddie Corpolongo and Audrey Wise (No. 2), Anna Starr and Olivia Craigen (No. 3) and Sophia Kuranda and Sophia Jones (No. 4).

Chelley Appelhans (No. 1), Riley Sturm (No. 2) and Hannah Koh (No. 3) won at singles for South.

Boys soccer

Marian Central 3, St. Edward 0: At Woodstock, Reilly Piefer, Mac DeLozier and Stefan Stojich each scored for the Hurricanes in their Chicagoland Christian Conference win. Dustin Emmert made eight saves in the shutout.

Crystal Lake Central 5, Cary-Grove 1: At Crystal Lake, Alfredo Rojas, Gavin Kane, Nathan Gray, Alvaro Manzano and Ryan Spencer all scored for the Tigers in an FVC win over the Trojans.

Chase Lemke had three saves for Central.

Huntley 1, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Aidan Herrera scored in the 72nd minute to lead the Raiders (4-4-2, 1-0) past the Warriors in their FVC game.

Mason Leslie had an assist for Huntley. Jeremiah Reynolds made four saves in the shutout.

Jacobs 5, Hampshire 1: At Algonquin, Jackson Foley scored twice for the Golden Eagles in an FVC win over the Whip-Purs. Noah Anderson, David Kuklo and Israel Guerrero each scored one.

Maksym Kharchenko made five saves for Jacobs.