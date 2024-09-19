Letter: Vote to get America moving forward

Such joy and excitement aimed at the Democratic ticket for president. However, we still need to get out the vote, not only for president but down the ballot. Look at the abysmal output of a Republican Congress. The 113th Congress is on track to have the lowest number of bills passed during its first year in congressional history. Abuse of the filibuster by the GOP has managed to block the workings of the Senate. And thanks to the former president’s total control of the whole Republican party, a thoughtful, bipartisan proposal to improve the Southern border was squashed because he wanted to use it as a political stunt. Let us vote to get America moving forward and protect our freedoms.

Linnea Thennes

McHenry