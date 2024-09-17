Letter: ‘Insecure old codger’

Old man Trump enjoys coaching his MAGA disciples how to ridicule and demean those he’s determined as “lesser.” Most recently he enjoyed the “fun” when a MAGA rally attendee had to be restrained after he jumped on the media stage, pronouncing: “Is there anywhere that’s more fun to be than a Trump rally?”

Trump now uses “beautiful” to describe some of the goofiest things.

An undeniably true beautiful moment was Gov. Walz’s son Gus, pointing and shouting through tears of innocent, unbridled love and pride: “That’s my dad!”

Gov. Walz received something more “beautiful” than anything convicted felon Trump could ever conjure up. Gov. Walz was publicly called out by his son for doing a damn good job as dad.

What parent wouldn’t burst with pride hearing that?

And MAGA’s? Wielding the recreational cruelty of Trumpism, ridiculed young Gus for being unashamedly, publicly proud of his dad. One MAGA genius deemed Gus effeminate. Real tough guys, don’t ya know.

Not to be upstaged by a teenage boy and with his insecurity intensifying, old man Trump brought camera crews to Arlington National Cemetery to prove he, too, was loved.

He then flouted rules that provide reverence and respect for those interred. Every day selfishness for an insecure old man.

The Grand Old Party and its values have been eviscerated by a 34-time convicted felon, civilly adjudicated sexual assaulter and freelancing old codger adulterer.

Republican values have devolved into Project 2025 and an insecure old codger.

No wonder former President Bush is silent.

Helen Torscher

Crystal Lake