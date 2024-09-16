Letter: Choice is clear if economy is your concern

It’s the economy, stupid.

This year the most important consideration for the presidential election may be democracy or the nightmare of Project 2025. However, for many the economy still takes priority.

So which presidential candidate is best for our economy? The answer reflects Reality vs. Trump’s Lies. Trump has said our economy is failing, and those listening to FOX News believe it – despite major indicators of a stable, healthy economy indicating otherwise.

The stock market, it’s booming.

National debt? In 2016, Trump blew up the debt by passing a giant tax cut for corporations and the wealthy. And Project 25 clearly promises he will do more of the same.

Taxes? Trump cuts taxes for corporations and the wealthy. The Harris-Walz plan proposes a different approach, having corporations and billionaires pay their fair share with tax relief for more than 100 million Americans.

Inflation? The inflation rate in the U.S. has been steadily dropping for a year. Still no one denies high prices for food and consumer goods. Harris is smart enough to recognize that corporations are using the excuse of inflation to raise prices by merging and eliminating competition.

For example meat cost 15% more than last year because now only four major meat processing companies exist in America. It’s the same with consumer products. Harris has announced plans to go after bad corporate actors, including a federal ban on price gouging and more aggressive antitrust enforcement.

If indeed voters vote primarily based on the economy, the choice seems clear.

Joan Davis, RN, MS

Huntley