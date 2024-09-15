Letter: ‘Desecrating’ Arlington National Cemetery

To the Editor:

Donald Trump had no problem desecrating Arlington National Cemetery, Section 60 and the gravesite of a fallen soldier. ... No problem at all. And no problem with his henchmen shoving an ANC staff member who tried to stop them.

Touring Arlington is an experience that will stay with you forever.

The silence is deafening. When people do speak, it is with muted voices. The loudest sound you hear is the sound of a military salute or a cannon blast at a new burial.

It is a sacred place, a place of peace and reverence. There is no laughter or smiles and happy photos at loved one’s gravesites. Your one-time joy and happiness, the light of your life is buried there.

So to see what Trump did at Arlington, a thumbs up photo op at a gravesite with the fallen soldier’s family members acting as willing pawns and an embarrassment to our country has left me stunned and angry.

Are Trump’s supporters, members of the military and veterans, people who call themselves Patriots willing to embrace this behavior?

I’m sorry to say, I believe they will.

Dawn Kristensen

Crystal Lake