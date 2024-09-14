Spring Grove woman accused of pushing, leaving elderly relative on toilet for 5 hours; facing felony charges

A Spring Grove woman is accused of mistreating an elderly relative for whom she was supposed to be caring, allegedly leaving him sitting on the toilet for hours, pushing him and leaving him on the ground after he fell “for extended periods of time,” authorities said.

Lynda Serrano, 55, is charged with aggravated battery and criminal abuse of an elderly person, Class 3 felonies, as well as domestic battery, according to the criminal complaint signed by the village of Fox Lake and filed in McHenry County court.

Conviction on a Class 3 felony carries a sentencing range of probation to seven years in prison. Serrano was arrested on a warrant Friday and is due in rights court Saturday morning.

On or about Aug. 5, authorities said, Serrano was the caregiver of a man who is older than 60 and left him sitting on a toilet for five hours, pushed him and caused him to fall, and left him on the floor after a fall “for extended periods of time,” according to the complaint. She also is accused of refusing to transport or arrange transportation to the hospital for the man when he asked her to, according to the complaint.