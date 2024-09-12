Woodstock North, Richmond-Burton volleyball stay perfect: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Volleyball

Woodstock North 2, Harvard 0: At Harvard, the Thunder remained undefeated with a 25-16, 25-20, Kishwaukee River Conference win.

Gabby Schefke had 17 assists, three kills and an ace for North (4-0 overall, 4-0 KRC), Clara Klasek had six kills and Addy Crabill and Devynn Schulze added four kills apiece. Jenna Johnson had four aces and Tayler Menzel had three kills.

Maddie McDonough finished with four kills and eight digs for the Hornets (0-7, 0-4) while Aideliz Renteria added one kill, two aces and five assists. Mindy Krasinski had three kills and seven digs.

Richmond-Burton 2, Sandwich 0: At Richmond, the Rockets stayed perfect on the season with a 25-5, 25-15 KRC win. Alex Hopp had 11 assists and seven aces for R-B (12-0, 4-0), Elissa Furlan had five aces, Sophia Komar earned six kills and Reagan Wisniewski finished with kills.

Marengo 2, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, the Indians earned a 25-22, 25-22 KRC win. Emma Castro finished with six assists for Marengo (6-6, 2-2), Dayna Carr had eight blocks, Leila Becovic added 11 digs and Abigail Paiz finished with nine digs.

Boys soccer

Woodstock 2, Richmond-Burton 1: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks picked up a pivotal KRC win. Joe Kyes scored for the Rockets (7-1, 1-1).

Harvard 9, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the Hornets (5-3, 1-0) picked up a big KRC win. Jesus Aquino scored twice, while Jonathan Ramirez, Miguel Mercado, Ricardo Flores, Luis Pichardo, Andy Castaneda, Avery Gonzalez and William Salgado each scored once.

Huntley 3, Jefferson 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders scored three first-half goals to earn a nonconference win. Aktai Mametjanov, Tyler Murray and Max Connell each scored for Huntley (3-2-2). Jeremiah Reynolds and Devin Concha each made three saves.

Girls tennis

Cary-Grove 7, Grayslake Central 0: At Grayslake, the Trojans swept their nonconference matchup. No. 1 singles Eva Becirovic won 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-7; No. 2 singles Malaina Kurth took her match 6-3, 6-4; and No. 3 singles Elle Stawarz captured her match 6-4. 6-4.

The Trojans No. 1 doubles duo Aubrey Lonergan/Katie Groos won 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 doubles pair Ellie Mjannes/Megan Ptaszek won 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 doubles duo Michaela Fink/Ava Bogner won 6-4, 4-6, 10-6; and No. 4 doubles pair Taylor Hamann/Kamryn Blumer won 6-0, 7-5.

Woodstock 7, McHenry 0: At McHenry, the Blue Streaks swept their dual. No. 1 singles player Amina Idris won 6-0, 6-2, No. 2 singles Carie Zhang took her match 6-0, 6-1, and No. 3 singles Naiya Patel won 6-4, 6-2.

Woodstock’s No. 1 doubles pair Eliana Shoulders/Sophia Mendoza took their match 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 duo Jessica Vorpahl/Anne Perez took their match 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 pair Tessa Raymond/Elise Raymond took their match 6-1, 6-4; and No. 4 pair Gabby Parquette/Valerie Duarte won 7-5, 6-3.

Boys golf

Cary-Grove 163, Crystal Lake South 172: At Foxford Hills in Cary, Conner Lentz led all golfers with a 38 to lead the Trojans to a FVC win. Brock Iverson finished second with a 41, Joey Boldt and Thomas Miranda each earned a 42, while Kevin Gossman, Jack Matras and Matt Nagaj each had 43.

Jack Wilcox and Mason Zimmerman each led the Gators with a 40, AJ Mitchell added a 45 while Caden Bowers and JJ Semradek earned 47s.

Marian Central 170, Johnsburg 176: At Chapel Hill in McHenry, Peter Louise shot a 41 to lead the Hurricanes to a win. Finn Pivnicka had a 42, Jacob Timpe added a 43 and Mason Graf had a 44.

Riley Johnson led the Skyhawks by shooting a 41 while Nathan Frost and Jacob Smith each added a 44 and Ashton Stern had a 47.

Marengo 169, Larkin 232: At Marengo Ridge, the Indians picked up a nonconference win. Alex Johnson led all golfers with a 38, Sean Ettner had a 40, Michael Gieseke shot a 45 and Kevin Williams added a 46.

Richmond-Burton 176, Plano 197: At Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, the Rockets earned a KRC win. Tucker Lowry led all golfers by shooting a 40 while Daniel De Zanek had a 41, John Portera earned a 46 and Ryan Scholberg had a 49.

Woodstock North co-op 181, Wauconda 182: At Crystal Woods in Woodstock, Brady Yergens and Jack Wollpert each shot a 43 to lead Woodstock North co-op (4-0) to a win.

Girls golf

Prairie Ridge 175, Dundee-Crown 211: At Bonnie Dundee in Carpentersville, the Wolves earned a commanding FVC win. Jenna Albanese led all scorers with a 40 while Grace Mertel shot a 42, Lily Myers had a 45 and Carly Koeppen earned a 48 for PR.

Audrey Zimmerman led the Chargers with a 44, Sophie Morawski added a 48, Kaelyn Van Esch had a 55 and Trinity Meeneghan finished with a 64.

Marengo 215, Richmond-Burton 233: At Nippersink at Marengo, Gabby Gieseke and Maggie Hanson each shot a 51 to lead the Indians to a KRC win. Charlotte Machac added a 49.

Alyssa Beres shot a 54 for the Rockets, Meadow Rosendahl added a 55, Julia Londberg had a 59 and Emma Lindsey had a 65.

Jacobs 180, Hampshire 209: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Natalie Zimmerman shot a 39 to lead the Golden Eagles to a FVC win. Marley Skarosi finished with a 45 while Emma Skarosi and Bianca Ramirez each had a 48.

McHenry 177, Huntley 183: At Pinecrest in Huntley, Abby Powers and Madelyn Blake each shot a 42 to lead the Warriors to an FVC win. Emma Hertel added a 44 while Abby Shoemaker had a 49.

Maddie Sloan led all golfers with a 41 while Keegan Smith shot a 43, Miranda Hoeft had a 49 while Kinsey Hayes earned a 50.

Marian Central 168, Timothy Christian 235: At Sugar Creek in Villa Park, Nina Notaro shot a 39 to lead the Hurricanes to a Chicagoland Christian Conference win. Jordan Cheng added a 40, Zoe Karlen had a 43 and Dakota Norwick had a 46.

Girls swimming

Woodstock North co-op 97, McHenry 48: At McHenry, Chloe Albrecht won two events to lead the Thunder to a win. She won the 100-yard freestyle at 59.18 seconds while taking the 100 backstroke at 1:06.85.

Cara Albrecht won the 200 free (3:08.91), Jadyn Grismer took the 200 individual medley (2:32.62), Toruun Mick captured the 500 free (6:09.94) and Rylie Grismer won the 100 breaststroke (1:23.84). Grismer, Mick, Rylie Grismer and Chloe Albrecht won the 200 free relay at 1:52.09 and the 400 free relay at 4:20.31.

McHenry’s Emma Blanken won the 50 free (27.27) and 100 fly (1:08.49). Campbell Bitterman, Aurora Dunwoody, Blanken and Hailey Axelson took the 200 medley relay at 2:09.15.