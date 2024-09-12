Chicago man pleads guilty to possessing machine gun and stolen car in Woodstock

A Chicago man pleaded guilty Thursday to Woodstock charges of possessing a machine gun and a stolen Toyota Camry and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Alonzo Martez Hall, 22, entered a plea of guilty to unlawful use of weapons and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, both Class 2 felonies, according to the judgment order on file in McHenry County court.

He is required to serve half of the prison term. Afterward, he will serve one year of mandatory supervised release and is receiving credit for 448 days in the county jail. He also is required to pay almost $3,000 in fines and fees, court records show. Judge Tiffany Davis noted in the judgment order that the offenses were committed as a result of the use, abuse of or addiction to drugs or alcohol. This serves as a recommendation that he be provided treatment while incarcerated.

In exchange for entering the guilty plea, additional charges were dismissed, including additional counts of possession of firearms, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a Firearm Owners Identification card, possession of other stolen and converted motor vehicles, including a Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the indictment.

Hall also had been charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools after allegedly entering the Camry on May 12, 2021, while it was parked in the 300 block of Eastwood Drive in Woodstock, with the intent to commit a theft. These charges also were dismissed, court records show.

In a separate case filed by Woodstock police in 2021, also dismissed, he was accused of possessing a stolen 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck, a stolen 2015 GMX Siera Denali pickup truck, $48,000 worth of stolen GPS equipment, a smart antenna system with tripods and batteries and other valuable items, including a small, $750 generator, according to the complaint.

A police search of Hall’s cellphone further revealed photographs of the reportedly stolen items and text messages seemingly trying to sell them, according to court documents.