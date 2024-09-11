Oliver: Get well soon, Angel: Sky forward’s injury brings reflection on her journey

An open letter to Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese:

Dear Angel,

First, I want to say that I hope, as do your many fans, that you have a speedy and complete recovery from your wrist fracture. You are right to take the long-term view and to protect your WNBA career.

The day you were drafted by the Chicago Sky with the seventh pick of the draft was one of the happiest days of my sports fandom. I did a happy dance not unlike the one I did the day that I learned that Chicago-area native Candace Parker was going to be playing for her hometown club.

I couldn’t believe our luck that you were still available with that seventh pick. With both you and Kamilla Cardoso, I knew that the fortunes of my favorite WNBA team were going to be bright.

Add to that the hiring of an absolute WNBA legend in Teresa Weatherspoon as coach, and I couldn’t have been more excited about this season.

Sure, I recognized that it was going to take a bit of time to reach even the playoffs, but you all just got to work and defied expectations. Defying expectations seems to be something you do.

Granted, there were naysayers about how your game would translate from Louisiana State University to the WNBA. Your days at LSU had drawn a lot of attention, and your innate confidence seems to have been misinterpreted too.

However, let me just tell you that those of us who have been basketball fans in Chicago for a long time know what a rebounder looks like. Before I ever heard anyone say it, I likened your play to that of Dennis Rodman, who was a key part of those Chicago Bulls championship teams back in the day.

Rodman used to have a “nose” for the ball, but that just meant that he worked his tail off to know how the ball would come off the rim. He hustled, and he wasn’t afraid to bang in the paint.

You, dear girl, remind me of him every time you walk onto the court. It’s a gift I wish everyone could appreciate. Defense wins championships, and you can’t teach heart and hustle. I’m so glad you have both.

I’m so sorry that you have to deal with so much negativity. I’m proud of you for not letting them get to you. You handle yourself with such grace. I hope that comes across to your young fans; they can learn a lot from your poise.

I wish more of the haters could see how you interact with everyone, to actually see how many of the veteran players, regardless of their team, try to help you and love you. I wish they could see how many “mamas” you have among the WNBA players.

I also wish that they could understand that regardless of what they’ve been told, there is no beef between you and Caitlin Clark. Both of you are doing amazing things, and to try to compare you is like comparing apples with oranges. I’m so glad that you and Caitlin seem to understand this, even if so many of the fan bases do not.

Keep on being unapologetic, Angel. The haters only wish that they could do the things that you are doing. At 22.

My goodness, you’re a professional basketball player, an entrepreneur with a highly marketable brand, a model, an aspiring actress and now a podcast creator. Some of us would have been impressed with ourselves if we had managed even one of those things. That you can do all those things and still manage to get some sleep is a feat in itself. Don’t forget to take care of yourself.

The morning that I learned that you were going to be out the rest of the season was a sad one. I teared up, I’m not going to lie. But I was proud of you for breaking the news yourself. You didn’t have to do that; we aren’t owed anything. I appreciate that you are keeping a firm hold on your own narrative.

Keep being the outstanding teammate that you are. Keep being the strong, intelligent and sweet woman that you are.

I hope you know how much we Chicago Sky fans love you. I can’t wait to see what you have in store.

Your fan (and one of the Reese’s Pieces),

Joan

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.