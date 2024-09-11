CL South hands CL Central first FVC volleyball loss: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald Sports Roundup

Volleyball

Crystal Lake South 2, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Crystal Lake, the Gators outlasted the Tigers, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22 in their Fox Valley Conference match.

Olivia Apt had 30 assists and Morgan Johnson added 10 kills for South. Mykaela Wallen had eight kills and 15 digs to lead Central.

It was the first win of the season for the Gators and the first loss in FVC play for Central.

Burlington Central 2, McHenry 0: At Burlington, Leah Freesemann, Haidyn Schatz and Peyton Strout had five kills each as the Rockets took out the Warriors 25-17, 25-20 in an FVC match. Sarah Jack added nine assists for Central. Kylie Chojowski and Destiny Parson had four kills each for McHenry.

Richmond-Burton 2, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Genoa, Elissa Furlan had a big night for the Rockets. Her 10 kills and 11 digs lifted R-B to a 25-12, 25-20 win over the Cogs. Alex Hopp added three kills and 20 assists and Sophia Komar had three kills and a pair of blocks as RB remained unbeaten at 11-0.

Dundee-Crown 2, Jacobs 0: At Carpentersville, 10 aces led the Chargers to a 25-19, 25-20 win over the Golden Eagles. Erin Bruce had six kills and three service aces as D-C earned its first win of the 2024 season.

Victoria Brents added 16 assists for the Chargers. Jordan Miller had eight digs and Gianna Coletti 10 assists for Jacobs.

Prairie Ridge 2, Cary Grove 0: At Cary, Maizy Agnello had nine kills, nine digs and three blocks to lead the Wolves to a 25-15, 25-12 FVC win over the Trojans. Grace Jansen added 12 assists for Prairie Ridge and Abbi Smith had seven kills.

Marian Central Catholic 2, Rockford Lutheran 1: At Rockford, Alex Rewiako had 24 assists and Jill Winkelman had 14 digs as the Hurricanes won 13-25, 25-21, 25-16. Hadley Rogge added 10 kills for Marian.

Boys soccer

Crystal Lake Central 4, Grant 1: At Crystal Lake, Gideon Burleson and Mason McIntyre scored a pair of goals each to lead the Tigers to the nonconference win. Gavin Kane added a pair of assists and Anthony Bellino had four saves for Central (3-1).

McHenry 2, Lake Zurich 1: At Lake Zurich, Nate Caruso scored four minutes into the second half to tie the match and seven minutes later Aldair Anglada gave the Warriors the lead for good. McHenry improved to 2-4.

Boys golf

Huntley 149, McHenry 166: At Huntley, Taig Bhathal shot a three-under par 33 to lead the Red Raiders to the Fox Valley Conference win. Carson Elder carded an even-par 36 and Jack Policheri shot a 39 for Huntley. Alex LaShelle carded a 37 to lead McHenry.

Jacobs 153, Hampshire 161: At West Dundee, Barrett Rennell shot the low round of the day with a 35 to lead Jacobs to the FVC win. Chase Garden shot 38 and Braden Behrens a 39 for the Golden Eagles. Nolan Adamczyk shot 36 to lead Hampshire.

Prairie Ridge 160, Crystal Lake South 179: At Crystal Lake, Payton Harlow and Austin Klauser tied for low round with 38 a piece to lead the Wolves in the FVC contest. Jack Wilcox and JJ Semradek carded 44 each for South.

Johnsburg 178, Sandwich 182, Harvard 203: At Harvard, Riley Johnson tied for medalist honors shooting a 42 to lead the Skyhawks to the team title in the tri-meet. Jacob Smith shot 44 and Nathan Frost 45 for Johnsburg. Wyatt Stott shot 49 for the top round for Harvard.

Girls golf

Jacobs 168, Prairie Ridge 191: At Lakewood, Kate Maurus led the way for the Golden Eagles with a 39. Teammate Natalie Zimmerman carded a 41 and Emma Skarosi a 42 for Jacobs. Jenna Albanese was the medalist of the match shooting 37 for Prairie Ridge,

Marengo 202, Woodstock North Co-Op 225: At Marengo, Maggie Hanson shot 47 to lead the way for Marengo in a Kishwaukee River Conference match. Gabby Gieseke added a 49 for the Indians. Angela Pecoraro had the best round for Woodstock with a 51.

Girls tennis

Prairie Ridge 5, Crystal Lake South 2: At Crystal Lake, the wolves swept all four doubles matches and No 1 singles to take the FVC match. Anna Mertel won in straight sets in No. 1 singles for Prairie Ridge. Riley Sturn and Marissa Ulrich won at No, 2 and 3 singles for South.

Cary-Grove 4, Crystal Lake Central 3: At Crystal Lake, the Trojans took all three matches in singles. The No. 4 doubles team clinched the match for Cary. Central took three of the four matches at doubles.

Huntley 7, McHenry 0: At McHenry, the Red Raiders cruised to the FVC win without dropping a game or a set in the seven matches to the Warriors.

Boys cross country

Prairie Ridge 37, McHenry 40, Dundee-Crown 56, Huntley 86: At McHenry, McHenry junior Nate Martin won the race just ahead of the second and third runners – both from Prairie Ridge, Steven Randles and Thomas Henry. Joe Hillyer had the top finish for D-C as he placed seventh. Mark Omoniyi was 12th for Huntley.

Crystal Lake Central 15, Hampshire 48, Burlington Central 85: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers took the top five spots in a perfect finish to win the tri-meet. Jackie Clark was the top runner for the Tigers. Logan Legge finished sixth for Hampshire and Aadi Smith 28th for Burlington Central.

Jacobs 28, Crystal Lake South 50, Cary Grove 61: At Algonquin, Maximillian Sudrzynski of Jacobs won the overall race as the Golden Eagles took the tri-meet. Jameson Tenopir finished second for C-G and Adam Strombom of South took fourth overall.

Woodstock 39, Marengo 69, Richmond-Burton 76, Sandwich 81, Woodstock North 84: At Harvard, the Kishwaukee River Conference preview meet was a coronation for Woodstock and junior Ellery Shutt. Shutt cruised to the individual title with Grady Smith of Johnsburg running second.

Oliver Stack of Marengo and Tristen Miller of R-B rounded out the top five racers. JOhn Hugger was the top finisher for Woodstock North as he ran ninth.

Girls cross country

Prairie Ridge 40, McHenry 51, Huntley 63, Dundee-Crown 74: At McHenry, Hailey Townsend and Delaina Floden of McHenry finished 1-2 in the race. Delilah Kissane was the top finisher for Dundee-Crown as she placed third. Genevieve Torgerson of Prairie Ridge ran fourth and Lucia Parada Bardaji of Huntley ran seventh.

Crystal Lake Central 15, Hampshire 40, Burlington Central 85: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers ran a perfect race taking all five spots. Hadley Ferrero won the race for Crystal Lake Central. Miya Moraga finished sixth for Hampshire. and Katelyn Wipperfurth 19th for Burlington.

Crystal Lake South 22, Jacobs 37, Cary-Grove 67: At Algonquin, Olvia Pinta captured the top spot in the race as the Gators took four of the top five places. Hudson Szymonik finished second for Jacobs and Olivia Parker eighth for C-G.

Sandwich 25, Woodstock 51, Richmond-Burton 57, Marengo 101, Harvard 136: At Harvard, Alexia Spatz ran second for R-B. Clara Nicoline fourth for Johnsburg and Lily Novelle sixth for Woodstock. Maddie Mock was eighth for Woodstock North.