Car crashes into Walmart in Algonquin; driver seriously injured, building damaged

A car crashed into the Walmart Supercenter in Algonquin on Sept. 11, 2024, injuring the driver and damaging the building. About eight hours later, at about 8:30 a.m., the car had not yet been removed. (Amanda Marrazzo)

A driver was seriously injured when a car crashed into a Walmart Superstore in Algonquin overnight.

The Walmart Superstore at 1410 S. Randall Road was closed Wednesday morning because of the damage caused by the crash, and a person who answered the phone at the retailer said it was unclear when the store will reopen.

Algonquin police said they responded about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to the store and that their preliminary investigation determined a red sedan that was traveling north “at a high rate of speed” on a rear access road for the Algonquin Commons shopping center.

Police said in a news release that the car crossed County Line Road and collided with the side of the store, causing “significant damage” both to the store and car. There were employees inside the store at the time but no one inside the building was injured, police said.

The driver, who was alone in the car, was taken by the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District to a nearby landing zone and then flown to a Level 1 Trauma Center with serious injuries, officials said.

The investigation continues, and the Algonquin Police Department asked witnesses to contact authorities at 847-658-4531.