One person hospitalized after crash Sunday near Huntley

One person was taken to a local hospital following a Sunday-morning crash on Interstate 90 near Huntley.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened about 10:43 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 46, which is just west of the Route 47 interchange in Huntley. The driver was traveling west on Interstate 90.

ISP said a silver Volkswagen hatchback left the road, hit a guardrail and rolled over. The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries, but police did not provide the driver’s name, condition or which hospital.

The driver was the only person in the car, and the crash is under investigation, according to the ISP

