Northwest Herald daily prep sports schedule for week of Sept. 9

Here is the schedule of upcoming games and matches for the week of Sept. 9 in the McHenry County area.

Monday, Sept. 9

Volleyball: North Boone at Marengo, 6 p.m.; Grayslake North at Johnsburg, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Richmond-Burton at St. Edward, Westminster Christian at Marengo, Johnsburg at Rochelle, 4:30 p.m.; Hampshire at Harvard, 6:15 p.m.

Boys golf: Huntley at Crystal Lake Central (RedTail), Marengo at Woodstock North co-op (Crystal Woods), Cary-Grove at Hampshire (Randall Oaks), McHenry at Burlington Central (Whisper Creek), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Crystal Lake Central co-op at Marengo (Marengo Ridge), Jacobs at Johnsburg (Boone Creek), Marian Central at Prairie Ridge (Turnberry), Richmond-Burton at Plano (Cedardell), Hampshire at McHenry (Boone Creek), Huntley at Crystal Lake Central co-op (RedTail), 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Belvidere North at Marian Central, Grayslake North at Woodstock North, Woodstock at Round Lake, Grayslake Central at Johnsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Volleyball: McHenry at Burlington Central, Prairie Ridge at Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central at Crystal Lake South, Jacobs at Dundee-Crown, Hampshire at Huntley, 5:30 p.m.; Richmond-Burton at Genoa-Kingston, 6 p.m.; Marian Central at Rockford Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Dundee-Crown at Crystal Lake South, Grant at Crystal Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.; Jacobs at Wauconda, 6:15 p.m.; McHenry at Lake Zurich, 6:45 p.m.

Boys golf: Crystal Lake Central at Burlington Central (Whisper Creek), Cary-Grove at Dundee-Crown (Bonnie Dundee), Prairie Ridge at Crystal Lake South (Crystal Lake CC), Hampshire at Jacobs (Randall Oaks), McHenry at Huntley (Pinecrest), Johnsburg, Sandwich at Harvard (Plum Tree), Marian Central at Timothy Christian (Oak Brook CC), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Dundee-Crown at Prairie Ridge (Turnberry), Harvard, Sandwich at Johnsburg Triangular, (Boone Creek), Woodstock North co-op at Marengo (Marengo Ridge), 4 p.m.

Boys cross country: Burlington Central, Crystal Lake Central, Hampshire at Crystal Lake Central (at Veteran Acres Park), Jacobs, Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South at Jacobs, McHenry, Huntley, Prairie Ridge, Dundee-Crown at McHenry, Marian Central at Winnebago, 4:30 p.m.; Harvard, Johnsburg, Richmond-Burton, Woodstock, Woodstock North at Kishwaukee River Conference Preview Meet (at Milky Way Park), 5 p.m.

Girls cross country: Burlington Central, Crystal Lake Central, Hampshire at Crystal Lake Central (at Veteran Acres Park), Jacobs, Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South at Jacobs, McHenry, Huntley, Prairie Ridge, Dundee-Crown at McHenry, Marian Central at Winnebago, 4:30 p.m.; Harvard, Johnsburg, Richmond-Burton, Woodstock, Woodstock North at Kishwaukee River Conference Preview Meet (at Milky Way Park), 5 p.m.

Girls tennis: Cary-Grove at Crystal Lake Central, 4 p.m.; Crystal Lake South at Prairie Ridge, Hampshire at Jacobs, Huntley at McHenry, Rockford Lutheran at Marengo, 4:30 p.m.

Flag football: Dundee-Crown at McHenry, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Volleyball: Belvidere North at Hampshire, Woodstock North at Harvard, Sandwich at Richmond-Burton, Plano at Woodstock, 6 p.m.; Marengo at Johnsburg, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Richmond-Burton at Woodstock, Plano at Marengo, Johnsburg at Woodstock North, Harvard at Sandwich, 4:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Huntley, 6:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Grayslake North at Johnsburg, Woodstock at McHenry, Woodstock North at Crystal Lake South, Dundee-Crown at Palatine, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Crystal Lake South at Cary-Grove (Foxford Hills), Larkin at Marengo (Marengo Ridge), Plano at Richmond-Burton (Twin Lakes), Wauconda at Woodstock North co-op (Crystal Woods), Prairie Ridge at Dundee-Crown (Bonnie Dundee), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Crystal Lake Central at Burlington Central (Whisper Creek), Dundee-Crown at Prairie Ridge (Turnberry), Jacobs at Hampshire (Randall Oaks), McHenry at Huntley (Pinecrest), Marian Central at Timothy Christian, 4 p.m.

Girls swimming: Woodstock North co-op at McHenry, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Volleyball: Burlington Central at Jacobs, Cary-Grove at Hampshire, Crystal Lake Central at McHenry, Crystal Lake South at Huntley, Prairie Ridge at Dundee-Crown, 5:30 p.m.; Elgin at Harvard, 6 p.m.; Rockford Christian at Johnsburg, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Badger at Marian Central, Prairie Ridge at Lakes, Romeoville at Hampshire, Richmond-Burton at North Boone, 4:30 p.m.; Grayslake Central at Crystal Lake South, 5 p.m.; Woodstock North at Antioch, Crystal Lake Central at Wauconda, 6:15 p.m.; South Elgin at Jacobs, Dundee-Crown at Burlington Central, Harvard at Hononegah, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Dundee-Crown at Burlington Central (Whisper Creek), Hampshire at Crystal Lake Central (RedTail), Huntley at Jacobs (Randall Oaks), Prairie Ridge at McHenry (McHenry CC), Belvidere at Harvard (Plum Tree), Genoa-Kingston at Marengo (Marengo Ridge), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Crystal Lake Central co-op, Harvard, Huntley, Jacobs, Johnsburg, Marengo, Marian Central, McHenry, Prairie Ridge, Richmond-Burton, Woodstock North co-op at McHenry County Tournament (Boone Creek), 10 a.m.

Girls swimming: Cary-Grove at Huntley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: McHenry at Cary-Grove, Prairie Ridge at Hampshire, Huntley at Jacobs, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

Football: Crystal Lake South at Burlington Central, Cary-Grove at McHenry, Dundee-Crown at Crystal Lake Central, Hampshire at Prairie Ridge, Huntley at Jacobs, Alden-Hebron at Rockford Christian Life co-op, 7 p.m.; Harvard at Woodstock, Johnsburg at Richmond-Burton, Marengo at Woodstock North, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Hampshire at Niles West Invite, Marian Central at Harvest Christian, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer: Harvest Christian Academy at Marengo, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Football: Bishop McNamara at Marian Central, 1 p.m.

Volleyball: Crystal Lake South, Woodstock North at Antioch Invite, Hampshire at Niles West Invite, Johnsburg, Marengo at Round Lake Invite 9 a.m.

Boys soccer: Winnebago at Richmond-Burton, 10 a.m.; IC Catholic at Marian Central, Aurora Central Catholic at Marengo, Fremd at Huntley, 11 a.m.; Woodstock North at Deerfield, 1 p.m.; Lake Zurich at Crystal Lake South, Jacobs at Rolling Meadows, Dundee-Crown at Streamwood Tournament, noon; Crystal Lake Central, Prairie Ridge, Woodstock at BodyArmor Series, TBA

Boys golf: Huntley, Johnsburg, Marengo, Marian Central, Woodstock North co-op at Antioch Invite (Spring Valley CC), 8 a.m.

Girls golf: Crystal Lake Central co-op at Stillman Valley Invite (PrairieView), Dundee-Crown, Huntley, Prairie Ridge at Jacobs Invite (Golf Club of Illinois), 8 a.m.

Girls swimming: Crystal Lake South co-op at Hinsdale South Invite, 9 a.m.; Cary-Grove at Waubonsie Valley Invite, 10 a.m.

Boys cross country: Burlington Central, Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire, Jacobs, McHenry, Prairie Ridge, Johnsburg, Woodstock at Peoria Invitational, 8 a.m.; Huntley at Lakes Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Crystal Lake Central, Harvard, Richmond-Burton at Wauconda Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls cross country: Burlington Central, Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire, Jacobs, McHenry, Johnsburg, Woodstock at Peoria Invitational, 8 a.m.; Huntley at Lakes Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Crystal Lake Central at Wauconda Invitational, Harvard, Richmond-Burton at Wauconda Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls tennis: Dundee-Crown, Jacobs at Dundee-Crown Quad, Cary-Grove, Marian Central at Buffalo Grove Invitational, Hampshire, Woodstock at Harlem Quad, Huntley at Huntley Quad, Jacobs at Lincoln-Way East Invitational, 8 a.m.; Prairie Ridge at Carmel Quad, 9 a.m.

Flag football: McHenry at Dundee-Crown, 9 a.m.; Elgin at Hampshire, 10 a.m.; Jacobs at Hampshire, 11 a.m.; South Elgin at Dundee-Crown, noon