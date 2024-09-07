Letter: America is greater than one Trump

America is greater than one Trump. ”We the people” is what makes America great. One party offers Trump as the one to lead us to a better life. The other stresses and has stressed over and over again that it is up to all of us, “We the people,” and provides a collective rational and understanding of how we should live together. Following one person’s vision is not being patriotic. It is not a principle of democracy. It is an easier lazier way to live but leaves behind our humanity. Ones sense of belonging to a family, community and to a nation. Working together is difficult work but also joyous.

The best of all leaders place the responsibility on each one of our mature shoulders to work collectively to make our home, our USA, a better more prosperous, peaceful and just place to live. No one person man or woman can do it for us. We need leadership that demands that we work and live collectively as neighbors. Do we want someone who degrades others, who degrades our military, who degrades woman, who constantly degrades this great nation? One who is lost in a world of negative hateful understanding of America? Or do we want a people who truly love our country? Who build our nation up instead of ripping it apart? A people who expect us to unite, work, live and bring joy to each other? Building a strong Nation, under God, and the world to admire.

Richard Rill

Crystal Lake