Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Hampshire’s Elizabeth King

Name: Elizabeth King

School: Hampshire, junior

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: King had a big first week for the Whip-Purs, recording 15 kills and 11 aces in two Fox Valley Conference sweeps. She posted eight kills and six aces in a 25-18, 25-18 win over McHenry and seven kills and five aces in a 25-19, 25-21 win over Jacobs.

King was a Northwest Herald All-Area honorable mention selection last season and among the area’s top attackers with 302 kills, 68 aces and 194 digs. Hampshire went 19-17 overall and tied for fifth in the FVC at 9-9 last season. This year, the Whips are led by first-year coach Omar Cortez.

For her performance, King was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with sports writer Alex Kantecki:

Elizabeth King, Hampshire (Photo provided by Hampshire High School)

What’s been the key to your team’s strong start?

King: Before every game, we remind each other we have nothing to lose, we are all in this together and we need to play like one unit, not as six individual players on the court. We have each other’s backs through the good and bad. Winning and losing as a team and learning from every experience.

What goals does the team have for this season? Do you have any personal goals?

King: I have several goals for our team this year. I am wanting everyone to grow and play their best personal game and ultimately win conference and then state. Personally, I want continue learning and growing as a pin hitter and all-around player. Most importantly have fun!

What is your favorite wild animal?

King: A dolphin is my favorite animal. They are able to move effortlessly and able to leap out of the water with power and purpose.

What is your favorite pregame meal?

King: I prefer to eat a light snack before matches. I get butterflies before playing that I use to get hyped up and focused.

What is your favorite class in high school?

King: Psychology is currently my favorite class and I hope to continue studying it in college.

What are some of your favorite hobbies?

King: I really enjoy baking to relax and reading has become my new favorite hobby.

What is something that most people don’t know about you?

King: Something most people don’t know about me is I love the rain.

What’s your favorite thing about volleyball?

King: My favorite thing about volleyball are the life-long friendships I have created. But really it is the feeling I get when we are in a close game and the energy just fuels me – and when I see a perfect set coming my way and I know there is no way they can block me.