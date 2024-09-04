Hampshire, CL Central volleyball stay perfect in FVC: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Volleyball

Hampshire 2, Prairie Ridge 1: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs came back to beat the Wolves 18-25, 27-25, 25-16 in their Fox Valley Conference match.

Jorah Rutter led Hampshire (3-0, 3-0 FVC) with 11 kills, Kylie Lambert had 20 assists and Katelyn Petterson added five kills.

For Prairie Ridge (3-2, 2-1), Abby Smith and Maizy Agnello had 11 kills apiece. Agnello talled seven digs, Adeline Grider had six aces and Tegan Vrbancic added eight digs.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Emily Mazza had five aces to lead the Tigers to a 25-11, 25-16 FVC win over the Chargers (0-3, 0-3).

Siena Smiejek had three blocks and Mykaela Wallen added five kills as Central (4-0, 3-0) stayed undefeated.

Huntley 2, Jacobs 0: At Huntley, Georgia Watson posted 10 kills, and Abby Whitehouse dished out 12 assists in the Red Raiders’ 25-9, 25-15 FVC win over the Eagles.

Diellza Sejdini added four kills and Alex Goritz came through with three aces for Huntley (3-1, 2-1). Gianna Colletti had 14 assists to lead Jacobs (0-3, 0-3).

Burlington Central 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At Burlington, Leah Freesemann continued her strong start to the season with seven kills and three aces to lead the Rockets to a 25-12, 25-22 win over the Gators.

Ainsley Wilson added six kills and Brianna Gritzman added seven digs and four assists for Central (4-0, 3-0). Bobbi Wire led the attack for CLS (1-3, 1-2) with six kills.

McHenry 2, Cary Grove 0: At Cary, Destiny Parsons had nine kills to lead the Warriors to the 27-25, 25-17 FVC. win over the Trojans (0-3, 0-3).

Kailys Bonni had three service aces and Ava Craft added six digs as McHenry earned its first win of the season (1-2, 1-2)

Richmond-Burton 2, Antioch 0: At Antioch, the Rockets (4-0) remained perfect on the season with a 25-20, 27-25 win over the Sequoits in their nonconference match.

Elissa Furlan had 10 kills to lead the attack for R-B. Dani Hopp added eight kills and Alex Hopp had 23 assists in the win.

Lakes 2, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks fell to the Eagles 25-19, 27-25 in their nonconference match.

Adelaide Bruns had 16 assists, two blocks and two aces, Juliana Cashmore had six kills, Kimmy Whitlock had four kills and Abriana Bruns added 10 digs.

Harvest Christian Academy 2, Marian Central Catholic 0: At Woodstock, Hadley Rogge had seven kills as the Hurricanes fell 25-23, 26-24. Alex Rewiako added 21 assists for Marian (1-3).

Boys Soccer

Marengo 8, Stillman Valley 0: At Stillman Valley, Jacob McCarthy scored four times as the Indians improved to 3-2 on the season with a nonconference win. Gary Heimsoth, Myles Aukes, Yared Barranco, and Daniel Franco also scored, while Noah Hernandez had four saves and added assist for Marengo.

Crystal Lake South 2, Zion-Benton 0: At Wauconda, Nick Prus scored both goals for the Gators as they won their opener at the Wauconda Tournament. Patryk Pocica and Noah Dunteman combined on the shutout for South (3-1).

Winnebago 2, Marian Central Catholic 2: At, Winnebago, Michael Raimondo scored twice as the Hurricanes (0-1-1) and Indians played to a tie.

Cary-Grove 3, Grant 2 (3-2 PKs): At the Grant Tournament in Fox Lake, the Trojans opened the season with a win, defeating the Bulldogs in penalty kicks. Evan Frangiamore and Ethan Doyle accounted for the two goals in regulation for CG.

Harvard 4, Vernon Hills 3 (5-4 PKs): At the Grant Tournament, the Hornets came back from a two-goal deficit to beat the Cougars. Luis Pichardo, Jesus Aquino and Miguel Mercado each scored in regulation for Harvard. Ricardo Flores had four saves in goal.

Jacobs 1, Lake Zurich 0: At Algonquin, Ethan Aldrete scored the only goal as the Eagles took out the Bears in a nonconference game. Jackson Foley had the assist for Jacobs (2-1-1).

Rolling Meadows 2, Huntley 1: At Huntley, the Red Raiders fell for the first time this season. Anthony Frelas scored in the 15th minute for Huntley (1-1-1).

Sycamore 3, Burlington Central 2: At Burlington, the Rockets fell to the Spartan in their nonconference game.

Elk Grove 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Elk Grove, the Grenadiers scored twice in the second half to take the nonconference game over the Chargers. Imanol Soriano had 12 saves for D-C (0-3).

Girls Tennis

Hampshire 7, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, the Whip-Purs swept all three singles matches in straight sets and took three of four matches in doubles.

Isabella Kowalak (No. 1), Luna Kimura (No. 2), and Elianna Miranda (No. 3) won at singles. Alexa Schuring and Renee Leonard (No. 1), Stuti Patel and Makenna Renaldi (No. 2), Kendall Sweet and Emma Chanthaboury (No. 3) and Zonya Gay and Chloe Kozina (No. 4) won at doubles for Hampshire.

Boys Golf

Geneva Invite: At Elgin Country Club in Geneva, Jacobs shot a 313 as a team to capture the tournament title. Burlington Central was fourth and Hampshire fifth. Chase Garden was seventh and Braden Behrens took 10th for Jacobs.

Johnsburg Triangular: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Mason Salamoun edged teammate Riley Johnson by one shot (37-38) as the Skyhawks won the Kishwaukee River Conference triangular. Johnsburg shot a 156, Marengo had a 183 and Plano had a 212.

Ashton Stern shot a 40 and Nathan Frost added 41 for Johnsburg.

Sandwich 177, Richmond-Burton 226: At Boone Creek, Tucker Lowry and Daniel DeZanek shot a 50 and 52, respectively, to lead R-B.

Girls Golf

Marengo Triangular: At Marengo Ridge, Addison Sweetwood carded the low round with a 46 to lead the Skyhawks to the team win with a 212. Marengo had a 225 and Plano had a 282.

Lauren McQuiston shot a 51 for Johnsburg, and Maggie Hanson had a 53 for Marengo.