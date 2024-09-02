Letter: A coup d’etat?

A coup d’etat is a French term that means the overthrow of a government, usually by illegal means and with the threat of violence. The Democrats influencing President Joe Biden to drop out of the race for president say it doesn’t meet that commonly used definition. The evoking of our Constitution’s 25th Amendment which “clarifies that the vice president becomes president if the president dies, resigns, or is removed from office through impeachment” threaten by Nancy Pelosi is nonviolent.

The 2024 presidential primary ballot listed Joe Biden as the Democrat candidate for president and he received 14,465,519 votes, but Kamala Harris received “zero” votes for she was not tried and tested in the Democrat presidential primary. So, the Democrats who have been lecturing us about “saving democracy” orchestrated a coup d’etat against the president of the United States of America.

Joe Biden leaving the ticket is most unusual for no major presidential candidate has dropped out of the race this close to Election Day. But the Democrat Party, “saving democracy,” has ignored the will of millions of Democratic primary voters who cast ballots for Joe Biden as president, not Kamala Harris, for her name wasn’t on the ballot.

So, the Democrat Party isn’t “saving democracy,” but changing democracy and to secure their political change the participating convention delegates in an unusual, virtual roll call vote, concluded Kamala Harris won 99% before starting the 2024 Democrat Convention.

Robert Meale

Crystal Lake