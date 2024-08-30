Felon arrested in Spring Grove admits to possessing a loaded firearm and stolen vehicle

A felon arrested in Spring Grove has pleaded guilty to possessing a stolen Honda Civic and firearm and was sentenced to 3½ years in prison.

Julio Valentino, 34, of the 11000 block of West Grand Avenue, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a stolen vehicle and possessing a weapon as a felon, both Class 2 felonies, according to the judgment order filed in McHenry County court. On each count, he was sentenced to 3½ years in prison that will be served concurrently, according to the order. He is required to serve half of his term. When released, he will serve 12 months of mandatory supervised release. He is receiving credit for 206 days in the county jail and another 48 days for time spent working, volunteering or engaged in self-improvement programs.

In exchange for his plea, additional charges were dismissed, including possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, illegal possession of ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a past felony conviction, records show.

Valentino was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 16 in a Spring Grove gas station when sheriff’s deputies said he had the keys to the stolen 2007 Honda Civic, was the only person inside the vehicle and admitted to operating it and knowing it was stolen. Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Brodersen said there was no evidence that Valentino was the person who stole the vehicle.

Police also said they found a clear bag that “contained a white clear crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine” on the driver’s seat, according to the criminal complaint and indictment. Valentino also was accused of possessing an uncased, loaded and immediately accessible Sig Sauer P320 handgun and ammunition without a valid FOID card and while being a felon.

On Aug. 15, 2016, Valentino was convicted of a forceable felony being a robbery in Orange County, Florida, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm or ammunition, according to McHenry County court documents.

Judge Tiffany Davis noted in the judgment order that the offense was committed as a result of the use or abuse of alcohol or narcotics and recommended that he receive treatment while in prison. Valentino’s attorney could not be reached for comment.