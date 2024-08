A 20-year-old Carpentersville woman was airlifted to a hospital following a single-vehicle crash about 10:15 a.m. Sunday in Cary.

Cary Police Deputy Chief Scott Naydenoffsaid the crash was at the intersection of Montclair and New Haven drives.

Naydenoff said the woman was the “lone occupant” in the vehicle and she was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The Cary Police Department is investigating the crash, Naydenoff said.