Motorists asked to use caution after crash on Route 31 at Oakwood Court

The Algonquin Police Department has asked motorists to use caution in the area of Route 31 and Oakwood Court following a crash Friday evening.

The request for caution was put on the department’s social media channels at 8:45 p.m. According to the release, a very serious traffic collision was expected to require an extensive investigation over the next several hours.

John Knebl, the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Fire District chief, said late Friday that a person on a motorcycle was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, with multiple injuries.

• This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.