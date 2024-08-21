McHenry man has died after double motorcycle crash last week

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died from injuries suffered in a double motorcycle crash near McHenry Friday evening.

The coroner’s office identified Steven Mapson, 42, of McHenry as the man who was killed in the crash. Mapson was transported to Northwestern Hospital McHenry after the crash before being transferred to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

In a news release, the coroner’s office said Condell staff reached out just after midnight Sunday and said that “despite care and treatment, one of the drivers had succumbed to his injuries.” The coroner’s office said they opened a death investigation and in preliminary investigation, Mapson’s death “is consistent with Blunt Force injuries as a result of the crash,” according to the release.

First responders arrived to the scene of Chapel Hill Road, south of Route 120 near McHenry just before 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to the release. They found two motorcycles in the ditch, one driven by Mapson and the other driven by a 39-year-old Wonder Lake man.

Officials said earlier they believed alcohol and speed played a role in the crash and both drivers were ejected from their motorcycles but did not crash into each other. Police said neither driver was wearing a helmet.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit continues to investigate the crash, according to the release.