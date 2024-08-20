Letter: Sad day for Hebron

After reading about the termination of Juanita Gumble, the police chief of Hebron, I felt compelled to comment. I recently had the pleasure of meeting the police chief and was most impressed.

It was evident that she was passionate about her position and her service to the people of Hebron. She did much to improve department issues, evidenced by the praise given last February by the same man, Robert Shelton, who would oversee her termination.

It appears that this manipulated event is consistent with the significant turnover experienced under Robert Shelton’s administration. The village was fortunate to have Chief Gumble and what she was able to accomplish while reporting to a man whose campaign platform focused on slashing the police budget.

At a time when police are less respected or appreciated, it speaks volumes that so many residents rallied around Chief Gumble. A significant number of village residents protested, but were ignored. It is truly sad that the village lost someone who was committed to serve and protect. One can only hope that the citizens of Hebron reconsider public safety when electing their leaders.

Jane Cook

Woodstock