Letter: Illinois too punitive or U.S. too progressive?

Dear Editor,

An article in the Aug. 8 Northwest Herald states that Hebron Village Board member Candace Knaack resigned her position after receiving a letter regarding possible felony convictions from 1993. I find it interesting that while a convicted felon is considered unfit to serve on a village board in Illinois, it is acceptable to have a convicted felon running for president of the United States. It would seem that either Illinois is too punitive, or the nation is too progressive. Which is it?

James Bolm

McHenry