Letter: Choice is clear

With about three months to go before this county casts their ballots to elect the people that will lead this nation, we are faced with a clear choice. We have one presumptive candidate who is experienced, supports equality, freedom, the rule of law, and the U.S. Constitution.

That person is running against a convicted felon, a person who supported an insurrection, was found by a civil jury to be liable for sexual abuse, is openly saying he will be a dictator and cancel future election, all the while having his former staff draft a project to overturn the U.S. Constitution and replace it with a theocratic autocracy.

There is only one choice if you are a patriot, freedom-loving American. That choice is Kamala Harris!

Scott Migaldi

Cary