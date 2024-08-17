August 17, 2024
Letter: Choice is clear

By Scott Migaldi of Cary
With about three months to go before this county casts their ballots to elect the people that will lead this nation, we are faced with a clear choice. We have one presumptive candidate who is experienced, supports equality, freedom, the rule of law, and the U.S. Constitution.

That person is running against a convicted felon, a person who supported an insurrection, was found by a civil jury to be liable for sexual abuse, is openly saying he will be a dictator and cancel future election, all the while having his former staff draft a project to overturn the U.S. Constitution and replace it with a theocratic autocracy.

There is only one choice if you are a patriot, freedom-loving American. That choice is Kamala Harris!

Scott Migaldi

Cary

