Girls golf

Hersey Invite: At Arlington Lakes Golf Club in Arlington Heights, Jacobs freshman Bianca Ramirez placed 12th individually with an 85 in her high school debut, and the Golden Eagles finished sixth out of 12 teams with a 373.

Rounding out the scoring for Jacobs were Natalie Zimmerman (92), Marley Skarosi (97) and Emma Skarosi (99).