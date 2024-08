Girls golf

Dundee-Crown 204, Johnsburg 204: At Bonnie Dundee in Carpentersville, the Chargers defeated the Skyhawks on a fifth-score tiebreaker in their season opener. D-C’s Sophie Morawski took medalist honors with a 43.

Audrey Zimmerman (50), Kaelyn Van Esch (52), Ashling Otte (59) and Trinity Meeneghan (59) rounded out the scoring for D-C.

Addison Sweetwood led Johnsburg with a 47, followed by Lauren McQuiston (50), London Baidinger (50) and Maddie Ten Bruin (57).