Letter: Biden-Harris policies threaten our future

The Biden/Harris administration has violated the constitutional privileges of American citizens.

They have encouraged millions of foreign migrants to enter America for temporary protection from evil persecution in their birth countries ... so they told us.

WE are now supporting them with taxpayer funding. Our taxes were to be used for domestic wellbeing.

Now that they have created confusing chaos in sanctuary cities, the Biden/Harris administration is trying to fast-track citizenship privileges to these non-English speaking residents. WHY? They have no allegiance to the USA or its noble position in the world. What is our government thinking?

This is a plan to dilute voting privileges from you, the patriotic native-born real citizen.

The Biden/Harris team has forever increased our carbon footprint that threatens our future.

Please vote to change our government to people who care about American citizens.

Ron Hameetman

Fox River Grove